Dev Kit Updates Unlock New Potential for User Generated Content in ARK Survival Ascended

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment today announced the introduction of game-changing updates to ARK: Survival Ascended's dev kit, setting the stage for an influx of creativity and customization within the ARK universe.



ARK Survival Ascended’s "Custom Cosmetic" system is a feature that takes player expression to new levels. This innovative update empowers players to apply user-generated costumes to characters and dinosaurs, while also enabling the creation of skins for armor, weapons and all the game's structures. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, this system introduces new functionalities, including network messaging and limited persistent replicated data storage. The introduction of this system allows for visual variety and functional enhancement through player-created cosmetics, all achieved seamlessly without the need for server updates or loading onto a server. In early February 2024, phase 1 of the system will be activated, allowing players to manually install Custom Cosmetic Mods, unlocking a realm of creative expression on Official Servers. Ultimately, Custom Cosmetic Mods will be automatically downloaded in the background when encountered during gameplay; this automatic download feature is set to go live Q2 2024.

As a glimpse into the creative potential of the dev kit update, Snail Games, Studio Wild Card, and OverWolf offered a sneak peek into " Super ARK Bros, " a two-player side-scroller example mod set to be released early February. This work-in-progress showcases a simple game framework, independent of ARK: Survival Ascended's gameplay code. This serves as an example of how creators will be able to utilize Unreal Engine 5 to craft their own unique games, with the freedom to make as many or as few changes as they desire, all of which can be released on ARK Survival Ascended.

But that's not all. In celebration of love, Snail Games is delighted to announce that this year's "Love Evolved" Valentine's Day event, will become a permanent fixture as a mod within ARK: Survival Ascended. Survivors can feel the love in the air whenever they desire!

"These updates mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of ARK: Survival Ascended," says Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, Inc. "The introduction of the Custom Cosmetic system and the simple game framework on the ARK SDK represent our unwavering commitment to providing continuous support to our modding community. We can't wait to witness the incredible creations our community will bring to life."

Snail Games invites players to embrace these transformative changes and anticipates a dynamic and vibrant future for user generated content in ARK: Survival Ascended.

