Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 1,544.06 Million By 2032, With 5.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Protein Hydrolysates Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Plants and Animals); By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global protein hydrolysates market size and share is currently valued at USD 970.81 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1544.06 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

What are Protein Hydrolysates? How Big is Protein Hydrolysates Market Size & Share?

Market Definition

Protein hydrolysates are commodities that crop up from the movement of proteolytic enzymes or chemical instruments. These hydrolysates comprise protein shards, namely peptides of varied sizes, poly, tri, and dipeptides, and liberated amino acids, which profoundly impact the food taste. The protein hydrolyzing procedure by enzymatic direction has benefits connected to the innate attribute of enzymes, such as accuracy to substrates and procedures executed in vague tractable thermal situations. The rapidly rising demand for protein hydrolysates market can be attributed to these situations lessening the advancement of peripheral unacceptable responses, for instance, the configuration of virulent compounds sanctioning the sustenance of nourishing value of the commodity.

Protein hydrolysates market growth can be attributed to them being an uncontaminated configuration of protein configured in the course of the hydrolysis procedure by disintegrating the molecule of amino acids. Hydrolysates are predominantly disintegrated into compact peptides that are utilized to circumvent intestinal restlessness among adults and infants. Elements such as the growing market current for protein hydrolysates in infant foods are pushing the market growth. Further, plant and animal-established food are growingly becoming approved as an auxiliary diet amidst sports admirers, which will, in the long run, offer market possibilities for protein hydrolysates.

Market’s Key Companies

Kerry Group Plc.

CRESCENT BIOTECH

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

AMCO Proteins

Ingredia S. A

Carbery Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ADM

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

APC

Key Highlights

The growing market current in infant foods is pushing the market expansion.

The protein hydrolysates market segmentation is primarily based on source, form, application, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increasing consumption of chemical food products: Dietary additives have growingly become approved by the younger generation, including the millennials. The protein hydrolysates market size is expanding due to the escalating consumption of chemical-dependent food commodities in dietary intake, which has elevated health-connected worries amidst the prevailing population in the long run, elevating the demand for replacements such as protein hydrolysates.

Growth of health additives: Persons are growingly acquiring the administration of vitamins and dietary additives with traditional food items. The protein hydrolysates market sales are soaring as health additives such as sports nutrition, minerals, botanicals, herbs, and others are growingly becoming favored among persons due to escalating health worries. Additionally, on account of unfavorable elements generated by the pandemic have caused an escalation in demand for plant and animal-dependant protein hydrolysates.

Industry Trends:

Growth in adolescents: The market survey is helped by the escalated growth rate of the population in the Asia Pacific region, together with the existence of adolescents in nations such as China and India, which are disposed to be one of the prominent driving elements of the market growth. For instance, as per an industry report by Growth for Knowledge, millennials reckoned for 28.6% of the worldwide population in the year 2022. Additionally, the population of Gen Z was divulged to be 23.5% of the worldwide population in the course of the period broached above. Consistently, the prevalence of an extensive younger population in the region is expanding the demand for protein hydrolysates.

Complimentary food commodities: As per the Sunrise Consumer Health and Nutrition report, the Indian dietary and supplements market was assayed at USD 4.51 billion in the course of the year 2021. In the protein hydrolysates market, additionally, the main element pushing the demand for protein hydrolysates is credited to the evolving advancement of complimentary food commodities besides traditional food that is expanding the market growth.

Restraints

Amino acid configuration: The making of protein hydrolysates includes a hydrolysis procedure that disintegrates amino acids prevalent in compounds with the administration of chemically reformed acids. Additionally, the administration of acid in the course of the procedure demolishes specific amino acids, such as tryptophan, causing the deprivation of crucial dietary constituents. Additionally, the process causes a decline in amino acid configuration, causing the deprivation of many important nutrients and peptides, eventually decreasing the product quality.

Segmentation Overview

Plants Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the source, the plant segment witnessed a sharp rise. The protein hydrolysates market demand is on the rise due to the growing predisposition of persons towards vegan food. Important features such as undemanding digestion and superior nutritional advantages are pushing the market growth for plant-based protein hydrolysates. Additionally, the cosmetic and personal sectors are also growing in acquiring plant protein hydrolysates for skin-revitalizing commodities.

The Powder Segment Dominated the Market

Based on form, the powder segment dominated the market. The protein hydrolysates market trends include the character of repository and managing potential. Additionally, growing market trends for economical production and sustenance are pushing the industry's demand for powder-dependent protein hydrolysates. Also, benefits such as ease in handling protection-proof conveyance are additionally encouraging the growth of the market.

Protein Hydrolysates Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,544.06 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 1014.46 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Kerry Group Plc., CRESCENT BIOTECH, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Arla Foods Ingredients Group, AMCO Proteins, among others Segments Covered By Source, By Form, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest protein hydrolysates market share due to the speedy acquisition of vegan and healthy dietary additives amidst an extensive branch of the population. Additionally, the existence of important players involving Abbott Laboratories and ADM, predominantly seated in the US, is growingly concentrating on the industry demand for supplement commodities. Further, growing consciousness towards the consumption of protein-dependent amino acids together with traditional food has been encouraging the development of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific: This region is expected to grow at a fast rate due to growing worries about health and the moderate acquisition of healthy dietary additives. The main element attributing to a probable surge in demand for protein hydrolysates is the shortage of micronutrients in the food ingested by an extensive section of the population. The existence of micronutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc in protein hydrolysates dietary additives is anticipated to offer superior health. Thus, owing to the above elements and the growing need for micronutrient-dependent food, it will encourage the market possibilities for protein hydrolysates in the region in the course of the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the study period of the market?

Ans: The study period of the market is 2024-2032

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the protein hydrolysates market?

Ans: The CAGR expected to be recorded for the market is 5.4%

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The segments covered in the report are source, form, application, and region.

Which region holds the largest market share?

Ans: North America held the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the protein hydrolysates market report based on source, form, application, and region:

By Source Outlook

Plants

Animals

By Form Outlook

Powder

Liquid

By Application Outlook

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

