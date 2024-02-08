Global Compact Construction Equipment Industry Research Report 2024-203 Featuring King Machinery, Komatsu, AB Volvo, Sany, and XCMG

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compact Construction Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compact construction equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global compact construction equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, mining, and agriculture markets.The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for automation technology and significantly growing construction industry.Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies compact construction equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Compact Construction Equipment Market Insights

Skid steer loader will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is employed for a variety of jobs, including digging, grading, application handling, and trenching.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to upward trend in urbanization, ongoing infrastructure development, and the surge in residential construction undertakings.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to ongoing construction initiatives, increasing urbanization trends, and a flourishing rental equipment sector in the region.

Features of the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market

Market Size Estimates: Compact construction equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Compact construction equipment market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Compact construction equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the compact construction equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the compact construction equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Compact Construction Equipment Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type

3.3.1: Mini Excavators

3.3.2: Compact Wheel Loaders

3.3.3: Compact Track Loaders

3.3.4: Compact Track Loaders

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application

3.4.1: Construction

3.4.2: Mining

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Compact Construction Equipment Market

4.2.2: North American Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, and Others

4.3: European Compact Construction Equipment Market

4.3.1: European Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type: Mini Excavators, Compact Wheel Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, and Others

4.3.2: European Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, and Others

4.4: APAC Compact Construction Equipment Market

4.4.1: APAC Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type: Mini Excavators, Compact Wheel Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, and Others

4.5: ROW Compact Construction Equipment Market

4.5.1: ROW Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type: Mini Excavators, Compact Wheel Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: King Machinery

7.2: Komatsu

7.3: Ab Volvo

7.4: Sany

7.5: XCMG

