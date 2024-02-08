Nexxen and TCL FFALCON Expand Partnership, Bringing Native Display Inventory to Advertisers

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with TCL FFALCON (“TCL”), a global leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform. This expansion not only designates Nexxen’s supply-side platform (“Nexxen SSP”) as TCL’s preferred supply platform partner, but also grants Nexxen SSP the opportunity to exclusively sell TCL’s native display inventory, solidifying both companies’ commitment to providing advertisers with opportunities to reach highly engaged audiences across screens globally.



Last spring, Nexxen SSP (then known as Unruly) and TCL announced their initial partnership to expand premium TV inventory access globally. The partnership granted advertisers direct access to impactful streaming supply in the TCL Channel, which includes popular entertainment, movies on-demand and live channels. Now, Nexxen will serve as the exclusive conduit for advertisers looking to tap into TCL's premium native display inventory as well as its CTV and OTT inventory, delivering unprecedented access to TCL's extensive and diverse user base to today’s brands and advertisers.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with TCL FFALCON,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexxen. “This enhanced relationship not only positions Nexxen SSP as TCL's preferred supply partner, but also opens up exciting avenues for advertisers seeking to harness the potential of TCL's native display inventory. Together, we are dedicated to driving unique value and engagement for them globally.”

“We are excited to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Nexxen,” said Rebecca Wan, Business Department Leader at TCL FFALCON. “This expanded collaboration solidifies our commitment to providing advertisers with exceptional opportunities to reach highly engaged audiences globally. By entrusting Nexxen and leveraging their expertise in video and CTV, FFALCON aims to deliver exceptional value and engagement for brands and advertisers in the evolving over-the-top (“OTT”) landscape.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN).

About TCL FFALCON

TCL FFALCON is a global leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform incubated by TCL Electronics. It is responsible for the system operation of TCL smart screens and general smart screens, while expanding its TV, OTT, and other businesses, providing home membership services such as films, education, and lifestyle to users in over 160 countries worldwide. FFALCON has been selected for the Hurun Research Institute's "2022 Hurun Global Gazelle Companies" and Forbes' "2020 China High-Growth Gazelle Companies" lists. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our employees, talent base, tech stack, products, any other offerings of Nexxen and any other subsidiaries or affiliates and any benefits thereof. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

