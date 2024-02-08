LandAirSea Appoints Hall of Fame NFL Legend Cris Carter to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandAirSea Systems , a global leader in designing and building advanced GPS tracking technology for fleet management, professional vehicles, dealerships, asset tracking and more, has appointed Hall of Fame NFL Wide Receiver Cris Carter to its board of directors. The addition of Cris to the board underscores LandAirSea’s continued investment in excellence in the rapidly evolving GPS tracking industry.



“Cris Carter’s appointment to the LandAirSea board of directors brings a wealth of leadership experience and business acumen that will propel LandAirSea to new heights,” said Greg Jacobson, CEO of LandAirSea. “As a member of the LandAirSea board of directors, Cris will play a vital role in our continued success in the GPS tracking marketplace. His unique perspectives and insights will add significant value by advising on key business strategies, leveraging his extensive network to enhance partnerships, and providing guidance on how LandAirSea can innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customer base."

Cris Carter is a former NFL wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Over the course of his sixteen seasons (1987-2002), Cris was named to eight Pro Bowls, was twice named first-team All-Pro, and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. In college, Cris starred at Ohio State, where he was a consensus All-American after his junior season.

After retiring with the second-most receptions and touchdowns as a receiver in the history of the NFL, Cris entered the media. He was a studio analyst for HBO’s Inside the NFL from 2002-2007. From 2008-2016, Cris served as a studio analyst on ESPN’s signature football shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He regularly co-hosted ESPN’s top-rated radio show, Mike and Mike, and was an analyst on ESPN’s Super Bowl and NFL Draft coverage. Most recently, Cris served as a co-host on Fox Sports 1’s daily morning show, First Things First, where he debated the hottest topics in sports.

Cris is the author of Going Deep, published in July 2013, which examines the evolution of the wide receiver position; he’s also a sought-after public speaker and has spoken for many Fortune 500 companies.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at LandAirSea,” said Cris Carter, Hall of Fame NFL Wide Receiver. “In addition to providing its world class technology to customers, the company is dedicated to providing jobs and offering young men and women the tools they need to both protect their assets and develop careers and their own businesses.”

LandAirSea has been at the forefront of GPS tracking technology for more than 30 years, providing real-time location tracking for anything, anywhere. LandAirSea’s portfolio of tracking devices and software include the LandAirSea 54, LandAirSea SYNC, LandAirSea Overdrive, LandAirSea PlateLocate and LandAirSea 9100 Solar. Businesses and consumers alike can be assured of peace of mind, knowing they are using the most powerful and trusted tracking solution available today.

LandAirSea GPS devices serve as versatile tracking solutions for personal assets, commercial fleets, ecommerce packages and more. Trusted by more than 150,000 customers across 155 countries, the LandAirSea Synchronize™ software and SilverCloud™ application and data plans are second to none, available on iOS and Android, and are top rated among all GPS trackers in the industry.

For more information about LandAirSea and its industry-leading GPS tracking solutions, visit https://landairsea.com/.

About LandAirSea Systems:

LandAirSea designs and builds GPS tracking devices and software for fleet management, professional vehicles, dealerships, asset tracking and more. Each product monitors the location of anything, anywhere in real time. Founded in 1994, LandAirSea launched the ground-breaking Flight-Trac GPS tracking solution to track the time, position, speed and altitude of small aircrafts. Built on the success of that product, the company soon began offering its first vehicle tracking unit — the GPS Tracking Key. Today, the LandAirSea product portfolio consists of advanced tracking devices such as the LandAirSea 54, Overdrive, SYNC, PlateLocate and 9100 Solar.