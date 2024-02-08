Atari Sets Celebrity Game Show in Motion

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced the company has enlisted executive producers Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh to create a game show, tentatively titled The Great Atari Celebrity Showdown.



“Atari has remained a widely recognized and loved brand in pop culture for over 50 years, so it is no surprise that many celebrities have a strong connection to the brand,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “I look forward to seeing them share their personal stories and compete in a fun, game-show setting.”

Blumenfield and Marsh have executive produced such series as The Chelsea Handler Show (E!), Here Comes The Newlyweds (ABC), Stakeout (Food Network), Gigolos (Showtime), and Tournament of Laughs (TBS).

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Atari to bring you the ultimate celebrity game show, with all the drama, comedy, and nostalgia that comes with it. This show celebrates the history of gaming, the culture of entertainment, and the joy of competing like we’re kids -- it's one the whole family won’t want to miss!” said Blumenfield.

“It’s going to be amazing! You’ll get to watch celebrities do something they rarely ever get to do – which is actually have fun. And sometimes a walk down memory lane is just what we need to keep our sanity in this crazy world,” added Marsh.

Atari played a pioneering role in the development of the arcade game, game console, and personal computer industries. Atari’s iconic games, including Pong®, Asteroids®, Centipede®, and Missile Command®, have been played by hundreds of millions of unique users over the years, while the brand continues to bring joy to gamers with its expanding portfolio of PC, console, and mobile games.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

