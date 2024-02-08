Inuvo Spotlights Market-Leading Customizable AI Capabilities for Precision Marketing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today spotlights its purpose-built customizable AI capabilities that enable marketers to generate custom IntentKey audience models based on their own proprietary strategies, products, and market insights.



IntentKey’s capabilities are especially significant in 2024, as Apple and Google continue their online privacy mission, with Google announcing their target to go 100% cookie-free by the end of the year. IntentKey doesn’t depend on cookies to source information and allows brands to gather data without compromising audiences’ privacy.

While large-language model (LLM) chatbots, like ChatGPT from OpenAI and Google Bard, have sparked excitement around customizability and problem solving, Inuvo has focused on the adaptability of its AI specifically for modeling audiences for advertising. IntentKey is the first and only LLM built from the ground up to generate and target audiences – no two IntentKey client models are alike.

“Unlike LLM chatbots, IntentKey is purpose-built for modeling audiences for advertising,” said Inuvo CEO Richard Howe. “We allow clients to customize and tailor the model for their specific use case by ingesting their own creatives, URLs, and conceptual descriptions of their ideal audience. The AI then generates a custom audience model based on those specific, unique parameters that is instantly actionable across the web.”

This approach breaks through the limits of traditional structured data that forces clients into predefined strategies and segments based on generic consumer data. IntentKey’s dynamic models continuously identify audiences that best resonate with clients’ brands and products at any moment in time.

“IntentKey delivers unprecedented flexibility to build audiences optimized for each client’s specific needs,” added Howe. “We believe purpose-built customizable AI will drive the next revolution in precision marketing.”

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for the company, including the launch of its Audience Discovery Portal, which puts the power of AI in the hands of marketers, as well as the publication of its forward-facing transparency statement, which calls on AI leaders to provide open communication about the use of their AI models.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

