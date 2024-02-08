Honda Marine and Scout Boats Launch New Brand Partnership Program Integrates Legendary Brands, Technologies, Quality and Reliability

Honda Marine , a business division of Honda Power Sports & Products , announces a new brand partnership with Scout Boats —bringing together two legendary and complementary brands known for advanced technologies and exceptional product quality and reliability.

, a business division of , announces a new brand partnership with —bringing together two legendary and complementary brands known for advanced technologies and exceptional product quality and reliability. Honda Marine targets the core of the boating market with the highest-quality outboards derived from Honda legendary automotive platforms and exclusive technologies and advantages. Scout Boats builds on a track record spanning 35 years of revolutionizing the coastal fishing boat market.



The collaboration will deliver an additional form of boat and motor packaging that maximizes the pleasure of the boating experience while underscoring the Honda Marine mission to become the marine mobility leader and offer integrated solutions for the global marketplace.



The new brand partnership, a program being launched with participating Honda Marine dealers, will offer the Honda Seabrook Series Boats : all-new, high-performing boats built exclusively for Honda by Scout and powered by Honda Marine BF150 iST ® outboards . Buyers can select between 19.5’ Seabrook Center Console or 19.5’ Seabrook Dual-Console Models, customizing their selections with five different trim levels—all through a streamlined, consumer-friendly online shopping experience.



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Marine , a business division of Honda Power Sports & Products , announces a new brand partnership with Scout Boats , designed to deliver an additional form of boat and motor packaging that maximizes the pleasure of the boating experience while underscoring the Honda Marine mission to become the marine mobility leader with integrated solutions for the global marketplace.

The new brand partnership, a program being launched with participating Honda Marine dealers, will offer the Honda Seabrook Series Boats : all-new, high-performing boats built exclusively for Honda by Scout and powered by Honda Marine BF150 iST ® outboards . Buyers can select between 19.5’ Seabrook Center Console or 19.5’ Seabrook Dual Console Models, customizing their selections with five different trim levels—all through a streamlined, consumer-friendly online shopping experience at https://marine.honda.com/seabrook-boats .

With models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower, the Honda Marine comprehensive outboard motor product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions.

Scout Boats, based in Summerville, South Carolina, is one of the most respected boat builders in the marine industry and is known for state-of-the-art innovations, premium design and luxury Center Console, Dual Console, Bay Boats and Yacht Tenders for fishing and family recreation. Scout’s uncompromising quality and attention to detail align squarely with the Honda Marine business vision and product mission.

The Honda Marine brand partnership with Scout Boats will produce the Honda Seabrook Series, luxury boats built exclusively for Honda by Scout featuring two 19.5’ models that can be customized with five different trim levels through an online buying process:

Seabrook Center Console Model , powered by the Honda BF150 iST ® outboard in three versions: Base, Sport, and Fishing. The Seabrook Center Console Model is tailored to the needs of fishing enthusiasts.



, powered by the Honda BF150 iST outboard in three versions: Base, Sport, and Fishing. The Seabrook Center Console Model is tailored to the needs of fishing enthusiasts. Seabrook Dual Console Model, powered by the Honda BF150 iST® outboard in two versions: Base and Sport. The Seabrook Dual Console Model is designed for recreational boating and family fun.



A number of exclusive features and benefits make these Seabrook Series Boats (both models) an appealing, premium offering for consumers:

The Seabrook Series Boats are powered by the recently reengineered and redesigned Honda Marine BF150 iST ® outboard, inspired by the very same technology that powers Honda autos. Innovative Honda-exclusive technologies make the newly refreshed BF150, infused with Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC ® ), the Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST™) System, Lean Burn Control, and Dual Stage Induction, a leading power performance choice for boaters everywhere.



The Honda BF150 outboard features the Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST ® ) drive-by-wire system for superb control and power, fine-tuned throttle control, variable speed trolling, enhanced docking, slow speed control, and a simple, easy-to-understand user interface illustrate the Honda commitment to high performance.

The models have an easy-to-operate, ultra-modern, dashboard-style helm integrating Honda digital controls with BayStar™ by Dometic ® hydraulic steering for effortless, automotive-style driving, and the Garmin ® 9” SONAR/GPS, which boasts an easy-to-interpret vessel display.



outboard, inspired by the very same technology that powers Honda autos. Innovative Honda-exclusive technologies make the newly refreshed BF150, infused with Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC ), the Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST™) System, Lean Burn Control, and Dual Stage Induction, a leading power performance choice for boaters everywhere. At 19.5’ in length and a manageable size for storage, the Seabrook Series Boats are appointed with comfortable, UV-protected, high-quality upholstered seats and cushions in exclusive Honda packages and colors. The boats provide spacious room for up to seven passengers and are equipped with a rear swim platform with ladder, ample cup holders, fishing rod holders and illuminated gunnel rod storage.



High-quality, remarkable craftsmanship and attention to detail include 100 percent hand-laid fiberglass construction with corrosion-tolerant components, finished lids, hatches, and bilges. A three-year, limited stem-to-stern warranty, a 10-year transferable limited structural hull warranty and a standard 5-year, non-declining engine warranty with up to three additional years optional complete the package.



The Seabrook Center Console Model includes Honda HD-4 Multi-Function Color Displays, offering a smart interface for engine data monitoring and fuel management; an illuminated 2.75” Ritchie compass; Garmin Fusion® 25-watt RMS/50 peak stereo with four 6” speakers; Bluetooth® connectivity; a 12V socket and USB port; and a Lewmar stainless-steel tilt steering wheel. Also included are SeaStar by Dometic® Standard Trim Tabs, featuring an intuitive dial controller with an easy-user interface and intelligent actuator system—allowing for quick and optimal boat planing and superior ride experiences.

Additional major amenities include a ski tow bar and collapsible Bimini tops (standard on Sport packages); Igloo® Marine Ultra™ cooler and aerated baitwell (standard on Seabrook Series Center Console Models); and Scanstrut Flip Pro USB A & C port for ultra-fast charging. Other options include a boat cover and engine cover, battery charger, trolling motor (Fishing package only), anchor, and head.

Beyond the new, customizable Seabrook Series Models, Honda Marine has adopted the Honda automotive build and price online buying experience with a clear and informative website. From anywhere and with any mobile device, consumers can select between 19.5’ Seabrook Center Console or 19.5’ Seabrook Dual-Console Models, customizing their selections with five different trim levels. With a click of a button, options can be virtually added to the boat’s image and viewed in a 360° rotating image—a process that guides the consumer through an easy and fun buying experience. Once fully specified, the site directs the consumer through retail financing and submits the order to the closest participating dealer for delivery.

“Honda Marine has earned a reputation for serving the core of the boating market with the highest-quality outboards derived from legendary Honda automotive platforms. Today, our company is positioned to offer integrated solutions for the global marketplace that maximize the pleasure of the boating experience through our business strategy rooted in the Honda Vision for 2030 : serving people worldwide with products that bring even greater joy and improve daily lives,” said Daniel Sherlock, Director, Honda Marine Division. “This new, strategic brand partnership with Scout Boats is designed to offer an innovative, feature-rich form of marine industry boat-and-engine packaging that integrates with a simplified, consumer-friendly shopping experience—all to eliminate the stress and second-guessing from the boat buying process, ensure that consumers are clear and confident in their choices, and exceed expectations with delivery of product that makes for remarkable boating experiences.”

Honda Marine draws on the technological prowess of its parent company: from generators to motorcycles to automobiles to jets, Honda produces millions of engines per year, with technology and economy of scale benefiting boating customers.

“At Scout Boats, we take great pride in offering the finest craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovations that produce the very best coastal sportfishing boats in their class—technologically advanced, fully crafted vessels that bridge modernity and unconventional style,” said Dave Wallace, President, Scout Boats. “A brand partnership with Honda Marine extends the value of our product offerings to discerning boaters, and we look forward to working with the Honda team who shares our passion and vision for advancing new innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and premium product solutions that define the future of the marine industry.”

Availability and pricing for the all-new Seabrook models are available at https://marine.honda.com/seabrook-boats .

About Honda Power Sports & Products

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers.

Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, power sports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Honda engines supply smooth and dependable power for thousands of different product applications including pressure washers, lawn mowers, rescue and construction equipment. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a business division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Follow Honda Power Sports & Products and Honda Marine and news and video on:

marine.honda.com

honda.com

powerequipment.honda.com

engines.honda.com

hondanews.com

www.facebook.com/hondamarine

www.youtube.com/honda

About Scout Boats

Scout Boats, based in Summerville, South Carolina, is one of the most respected boat builders in the marine industry known for state-of-the-art innovations, premium design and luxury Center Console, Dual Console, Bay Boats and Yacht Tenders for fishing and family recreation. Scout’s uncompromising quality and attention to detail align squarely with the Honda Marine business vision and product mission.

Media Contact / For More Information:

Antonio Jakes, Southeast Regional Communications Manager Honda Marine

470.580.4772 cell

antonio_jakes@na.honda.com