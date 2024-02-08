ConnectWise Revolutionizes the Future with Unprecedented AI and Hyperautomation Through Robotic Process Automation Enhancements

TAMPA, Flo., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced it has made significant advancements in its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and ConnectWise Sidekick™, both of which leverage workflows, bots, and artificial intelligence (AI) within the ConnectWise Asio™ platform. These groundbreaking developments are revolutionizing the partner experience and transforming service delivery to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), freeing them from mundane, repetitive tasks and empowering them to focus on strategic initiatives. The highly anticipated unveiling occurred at the Automation Nation 2024 event, held at ConnectWise's headquarters in Tampa, Florida.



ConnectWise RPA™ and ConnectWise Sidekick™ are integral components of the innovative Asio platform, designed to enable greater automation, enhance efficiency, and accelerate business growth specifically for MSPs (Managed Service Providers). By incorporating RPA options and AI functionality for technicians and seamlessly integrating them within the Asio Platform, MSPs can optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and generate additional revenue by implementing a fee structure that is not solely reliant on labor expenses. The solutions offer partners the flexibility to choose alternative problem-solving approaches based on the strengths of the respective technology.

ConnectWise RPA was initially introduced with a clear objective in mind—to boost team productivity and streamline operations by prioritizing daily tasks and addressing critical issues. However, ConnectWise's commitment to innovation and empowering the IT channel ecosystem has led to more advancements in its RPA technology. These enhancements include:

Streamlined Search Experience : ConnectWise has implemented a well-categorized RPA bot system on the search screen, enabling users to quickly locate and utilize the appropriate bots. This not only accelerates problem-solving but also enhances the overall client experience.

Enhanced Onboarding Process : ConnectWise now provides warning messages for empty device configurations and missing parts during Microsoft onboarding. This proactive approach reduces deployment errors and effectively mitigates potential cybersecurity risks, ensuring a smoother onboarding experience.

Improved Limitations : ConnectWise has addressed limitations by introducing enhancements such as increased site mapping capabilities. This improvement allows for more comprehensive and accurate data mapping, resulting in improved efficiency and accuracy in RPA operations.

: ConnectWise has addressed limitations by introducing enhancements such as increased site mapping capabilities. This improvement allows for more comprehensive and accurate data mapping, resulting in improved efficiency and accuracy in RPA operations. Streamlined Device and Client Management: ConnectWise has introduced device and company sorting features in RPA bot input forms. This streamlines the process of managing devices and clients, making it easier for users to navigate and manage their resources effectively.

The company also introduced RPA Pro and RPA Essentials, the ultimate solutions for IT professionals looking to maximize efficiencies tailored to their specific business needs. With these powerful tools at your disposal, partners gain access to a range of game-changing features, including:

Partner-Created Custom Actions: Gives the ability to customize, design, and implement custom actions, providing a dynamic and personalized approach to workflow integration.

Easily Integrated Third-Party Actions: Allows partners to integrate actions from external applications that support API access, enhancing interoperability and extending the capabilities of ConnectWise Workflow Orchestrator.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing our Robotic Process Automation technology and AI capabilities, empowering our partners to enhance productivity and provide exceptional service to their clients," stated Jeff Bishop, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Unified Monitoring and Management at ConnectWise. "By enabling our partners to automate daily tasks and operate more efficiently, MSPs can swiftly address talent gaps while delivering innovative services that drive business growth for their clients."

ConnectWise is not only dedicated to enhancing its RPA capabilities, but is also prioritizing improving the user experience (UX) for bots. As part of this initiative, bots are now categorized into distinct and well-defined categories, such as User Management and PC Management. Additionally, ConnectWise has implemented visual differentiators, utilizing icons to clearly distinguish between cloud, on-premises, and endpoint bots. These efforts aim to provide users with a seamless and intuitive experience while interacting with bots.

“As MSPs continue to transition away from a distribution-driven world to one driven by marketplace subscriptions and cloud platforms, we are besieged with an abundance of information as well as user requests,” said Rick Harber, Founder & CEO of Decision Digital. “This problem can no longer be affordably solved with human horsepower. Instead, we must invest in tools that go beyond scheduled or triggered scripts. We must evolve and leverage workflows and robotic processes that automate these tasks with logic and intelligence. The introduction of ConnectWise RPA and workflow signals their intent to again be the leaders of the next great transformation in managed services. We are using them right now, and we are rewriting and streamlining processes as a result. And we are just getting started.”

At Automation Nation 2024, the stage was set for an extraordinary showcase of innovation as ConnectWise introduced an array of innovative features and functions. With an impressive lineup of 15-20 new options in ConnectWise RPA, attendees were immersed in a realm of limitless possibilities. The event also offered a unique virtual community experience through the hyperautomation subset, allowing participants to engage in interactive activities like never before.

To learn more about ConnectWise RPA and AI at ConnectWise, please click here .

