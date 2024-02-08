Global Anti-Fungal Treatment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 33,305.42 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.45%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical fungicides, also known as fungistatic anti-fungal or antimycotics, are used to treat and prevent mycosis, including, but not limited to, ringworm, candidiasis, and cryptococcal meningitis. Fungal infections also provide a severe risk to people with compromised immune systems, such as AIDS patients. There are numerous anti-fungal medications available to treat fungal infections.

Rising Number of Patients with Immunological Diseases Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global anti-fungal treatment market size was valued at USD 18,975.9 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 33,305.42 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” People with weakened immune systems or immunological disorders are most frequently affected by fungus infections. The National Institutes of Health estimated that 23.5 million Americans had an autoimmune disease in 2017. In addition, autoimmune diseases are thought to affect 14.7 million to 23.5 million Americans, or 8% of the country's population. They were also the primary killers of young people. Additionally, 220,000 cases of cryptococcal meningitis occur annually among AIDS patients worldwide. Consequently, HIV/AIDS is the main factor causing the increase in human fungal infections.

Production of New Drug Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There are many different anti-fungal medications on the market. Many existing drugs have various side effects, which presents a huge opportunity for manufacturers to develop new ones. Children and pregnant women typically receive fewer prescriptions for medications. Advanced topical carriers address biopharmaceutical problems with conventional drug delivery systems, such as poor retention and low bioavailability, because of their distinct structural and functional properties. Nanocarriers like Solid-Lipid nanoparticles, Microemulsions, Liposomes, Niosomes, Microsponge, Nanogel, Nanoemulsion, Micelles, etc., are frequently used to administer topical anti-fungal medications.

Regional Analysis

Americas anti-fungal treatment industry growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of anti-fungal diseases, research expenditures, and the rapid adoption of cutting-edge treatments in the area. The large research budget that is available will likely lead to more grants being awarded to researchers to develop new anti-fungal treatments for the market. In addition, the region has a higher prevalence of patients with various illnesses like candidiasis in addition to funding for research. The major manufacturers are expected to cooperate to improve the cash flow channel and outsource some of the production. For example, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that it would expand its access initiatives for AmBisome. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other public-sector organizations can now purchase AmBisome at a significant discount thanks to Gilead's ongoing initiatives.

Key Highlights

Based on drug class, the global anti-fungal treatment market is bifurcated into azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, allylamines, and pyrimidines. The azoles segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic indication, the global anti-fungal treatment market is bifurcated into systemic candidiasis, cryptococcosis, prophylactic use of antifungals, and coccidioidomycosis. The systemic segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

Based on pathogens, the global anti-fungal treatment market is bifurcated into candida, aspergillus, cryptococcus, coccidioides immitis, zygomycetes, and trichophyton. The candida segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global anti-fungal treatment market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics and dermatology clinics. The hospitals and clinics segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period.

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global anti-fungal treatment market’s major key players are Pfizer, Astellas Pharma Ltd, Novartis International Ag, Sanofi S.A, Merck KGaA, Bayer Ag, Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Inc, and Cipla Inc.

Market News

In January 2023, FDA advisers backed Cidara and Melinta’s antifungal treatment.

In January 2023, Sandoz announced an agreement to acquire the leading antifungal agent Mycamine® from Astellas, reinforcing hospital offering and leading the Anti-Infectives portfolio.

Global Anti-Fungal Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Allylamines

Pyrimidines

By Therapeutic Indication

Systemic

Candidiasis

Cryptococcosis

Prophylactic Use of Antifungals

Coccidioidomycosis

By Pathogens

Candida

Aspergillus

Cryptococcus

Coccidioides Immitis

Zygomycetes

Trichophyton

By End-Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

