AGS Seals the Deal with iLottery Aggregator EQL Games at ICE London 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or “the Company”), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced a partnership with EQL Games, a leading iLottery supplier and content aggregator. AGSi, AGS’ Interactive division, will partner with EQL Games to provide its robust library of unique and engaging real-money online games to U.S. and Canadian iLottery players.







“We are excited for the opportunity to break into new territories and make our innovative and high-performing games seamlessly available to EQL Games’ vast network of lottery clients,” said Zoe Ebling, AGS Vice President of Interactive. “EQL Games has a well-earned reputation for being highly discerning when it comes to choosing game studios, so this partnership is a testament to our growing talent and success in the iGaming industry. We can’t wait to collaborate and contribute to their innovative vision, working together to deliver high-quality content to the iLottery space.”

The aggregation deal, which was consummated at ICE London 2024, strategically expands the reach of AGS’ high-performing online content catalog to the growing North American iLottery market. Through EQL Games’ iLottery aggregator, AGSi will introduce proven game titles like Mega Diamond®, Rakin’ Bacon Deluxe® and Capital Gains® to the lottery market and develop new titles built specifically for the iLottery player.

"We are really thrilled with the opportunities this partnership affords EQL Games, AGS, and most importantly, our current and future lottery clients," said EQL Games CEO Brad Cummings. "Our aggregator is already setting a new bar for quality and innovation when it comes to digital lottery content and adding AGS to the mix raises that bar even more. We look forward to soon adding AGS to our growing list of studios who have launched lottery products with digital lotteries through EQL Games."

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About EQL Games

AGS is the fifth studio partner EQL Games has announced in support of its lottery-only aggregator. Built specifically with the needs of government lotteries in mind, this first-of-its-kind product is about more than product distribution. The EQL Aggregator is designed to allow lotteries to enjoy content from multiple studios while only having to interact with a single point of contact. This simplifies the process of adding new content to a lottery’s digital portfolio without having to scale up operations to meet the needs of multiple studio partners. The EQL Aggregator is currently operating in lotteries across two continents and will see further expansion beginning Q1 of 2024. Learn more at www.eqlgames.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

Investors@PlayAGS.com

©2024 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.