Herbal Medicine Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Natural Health Solutions – New Report Analyzes Key Trends and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Herbal Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Beauty Products, and Food & Beverages), By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research report on the Global Herbal Medicine Market provides in-depth analysis and insightful data on the thriving sector poised to reach a projected $342 billion by 2030. According to the findings, the market is expected to witness a robust growth of 7.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Highlighted within the report is the significant growth trajectory observed in the tablets & capsules form segment, which dominated the market share in 2022. This segment is especially notable for its precise dosage, stability, and palatability, contributing to the reliability and efficiency of herbal medicine consumption.

The application analysis shed light on the diverse uses of herbal medicine, with a special mention of the food & beverages segment which acquired a substantial revenue share in 2022. This sector flourishes as manufacturers innovate with herbal infusions and functional beverages that merge refreshment with health benefits.

Regional insights reveal that Europe led the market in terms of revenue share in 2022, driven in part by its extensive cosmetics industry and the escalating demand for products with natural ingredients. Meanwhile, North America, particularly the United States market, saw a notable increase in consumer awareness and preference for natural healthcare products amidst environmental concerns and a robust personal care and beauty product industry.

Moreover, the impact of the pandemic is dissected within the report, highlighting the moderate effects of COVID-19 on the market dynamics, including supply chain disruptions and a surge in e-commerce. This shift to digital has paved the way for market expansion and is instrumental in meeting the increased consumer demand for immune-boosting herbal solutions.

Despite the positive outlook, the report also addresses the challenges that the market may face. A lack of education about herbal medicines can lead to misuse and safety concerns. The report emphasizes the importance of informing consumers to avoid adverse events and to maintain the credibility and trust in herbal remedies.

Report Segmentation

By Form Analysis

Tablets & Capsules

Liquid & Gel

Powder

By Application Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Beauty Products

Food & Beverages

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

The report provides strategic analysis tailored for stakeholders in the herbal medicine industry, revealing key insights on market opportunities, trends, and potential hurdles to inform sound business decisions.

As the appeal for holistic, natural healthcare solutions continues to grow at a global scale, this extensive analysis of the herbal medicine market serves as a crucial resource for industry participants looking to navigate the evolving landscape and harness the potential for substantial growth and innovation.

Companies Profiled

Herbalife nutrition Ltd.

Blackmores Limited (Kirin Holdings Company, Limited)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

21ST Century HealthCare, Inc.

Emami Limited

Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

