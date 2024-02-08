Joveo Snags Accenture Exec and Recruitment Marketing Visionary, Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Stage of Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, a global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of visionary leaders, Cindy Songné and Yazad Dalal. Songné joins as the leader of recruitment marketing agency partnerships, bringing over two decades of experience in talent acquisition and recruitment technology. Dalal joins as the head of new business and strategic growth, bringing a wealth of global scaling experience and AI expertise.







At the helm of Joveo’s recruitment marketing agency partnerships, Songné is set to drive a new era of partnership excellence. With over two decades of experience as a talent acquisition practitioner and advertising agency executive, she is uniquely equipped to understand the evolving needs of both agencies and their clients. Songné’s role will be vital in ensuring that Joveo not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its agency clients, thereby solidifying its position as a leader in recruitment marketing.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Joveo at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. The opportunity to lead agency partnerships at Joveo is not just about expanding our market presence; it's about creating meaningful connections and pioneering innovative AI-led solutions in recruitment,” said Songné. “Together, we will work towards transforming the way organizations connect with top talent, delivering exceptional experiences for employers, agencies, and candidates alike.”

Songné’s career includes strategic leadership roles such as Chief People and Culture Officer at Communo, and executive positions at Talroo, Jibe, and JobTarget. At Monster Worldwide, she established the industry’s first global agency relations program. Her leadership journey also includes serving as Arizona SHRM/EMA President and as a TAtech board member.

Dalal will lead all new business and strategic growth initiatives for the company. With over two decades of international experience in consulting, P&L leadership, and business development, including roles from New York to Singapore, he is uniquely positioned to drive adoption of Joveo’s AI-powered, fully-integrated recruitment marketing platform. Recognized as a thought leader in AI in talent acquisition and human capital management, DE&I, and the future of work, Dalal has influenced the industry through numerous publications and advisory roles.

“I am excited to embark on this journey with Joveo, a company that stands at the forefront of innovation in recruitment marketing, talent attraction, and candidate experience, thanks to the power of AI. My role in leading strategic growth demonstrates our commitment to pushing the tech boundaries of what's possible in recruiting,” remarked Dalal. “The future of work is evolving rapidly, and at Joveo, we are not just keeping pace but setting the pace, ensuring that our AI-led solutions remain at the cutting edge of efficiency, inclusivity, and effectiveness.”

Prior to Joveo, Dalal served as Managing Director in Accenture’s Technology and Innovation group and led strategy for Oracle’s HCM Cloud across the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. At Joveo, Dalal is set to leverage his extensive subject matter expertise in architecting effective and efficient talent acquisition systems, HR client experience, and innovative growth strategies to drive strong outcomes for clients, scale for Joveo, and consistent market leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cindy and Yazad to Joveo,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Their exceptional expertise and visionary leadership are pivotal to our continuous growth and innovation. They join us at a crucial time as we expand our global reach and strengthen our commitment to leveraging AI in transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for employers.”

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, we are transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest and smartest employers, staffing businesses, RPOs, and media agencies.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the most relevant candidates on time, within their budget. Powering millions of jobs every day, our data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and AI to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

To learn more about Joveo’s award-winning platform and services, visit www.joveo.com or email sales@joveo.com .

Media Contact

Heather van Werkhooven

Director, Content & Thought Leadership, Joveo

pr@joveo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0da5b0bd-7521-415e-a4aa-ab254203e7a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/135c0b16-c737-4c1e-b319-8657e1c3a965