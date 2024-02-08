NileBuilt Introduces the First Generation of Non-Combustible, Net Zero Homes

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NileBuilt, Corp., is introducing to the Southern California marketplace their non-combustible, net zero, high wind event resistant, and sustainable building technology. All NileBuilt homes are constructed with a patented, high performance cementitious fiber reinforced composite building system. In addition, NileBuilt’s sustainable technology features a reduced concrete carbon footprint of up to 65%.



Scott Long, NileBuilt’s CEO/CTO and Co-Founder, explained, “The need for resilient and sustainable housing is a priority for us. Our mission is to lead the industry in providing the latest technology in affordable, sustainable, and safe NileBuilt homes for everyone.”

Over 90 attendees participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on The Nellie Gail’s building site with dignitaries representing Federal, State and Local governmental entities in addition to other building industry stakeholders.

About NileBuilt, Corp.:

NileBuilt is leading the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero and sustainable building systems. All NileBuilt homes utilize their high performance and wood-free, cementitious fiber reinforced composite patented technology. With a wide range of building footprints from 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury homes to 1,000+ sq. ft. affordable homes, all NileBuilt homes are constructed with their patented building system. More information about NileBuilt, Corp., is available at: http://www.NileBuilt.com.

NileBuilt – providing leadership in solving the housing crisis with resilient and sustainable technology.

