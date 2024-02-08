Global Disposable Syringes Market Forecasted at $20.32 Billion by 2028, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Safe Injection Practices

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Syringes Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Syringes Market has reached a notable valuation of USD 14.20 billion in 2022 and forecasts a robust growth rate with a CAGR of 6.10% through 2028. Well-known for their role in preventing infections and promoting healthcare safety, disposable syringes are witnessing increased adoption worldwide.

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

Rising cases of chronic disorders and the consequent need for safe drug administration practices.

A surge in the geriatric population, leading to increased demand for medical injectables.

Heightened awareness and uptake of vaccinations, particularly in the wake of global health emergencies.

The proliferation of needle-stick injuries, prompting the healthcare industry to seek safer injection solutions.

Key Challenges Impacting the Market

Despite the growth, several hurdles persist, including higher expenses associated with single-use syringes.

Stringent government regulations, intended to ensure safety, sometimes result in higher manufacturing costs and market entry barriers.

Emerging Trends Bolstering Market Prospects

Increasing government initiatives aimed at improving public health through vaccination programs.

Rising popularity of autoinjector syringes, preferred for their ease of use and efficiency.

Regional Market Performance and Advancements

In North America, impressive growth has been noted as the region leads the market, pivoted by a strong healthcare infrastructure and rising incidences of lifestyle-driven ailments. The market benefits from the professional acumen and advanced facilities available in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Market Segmentation

The market has been analyzed based on different segments, including conventional and safety syringes, and their application in immunization and therapeutic injections.

Industry leaders continue to enhance the safety and functionality of disposable syringes, catering to a diverse array of end users across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers globally.

This study on the Global Disposable Syringes Market not only offers an in-depth examination of current market dynamics but also sheds light on potential growth opportunities and challenges. As governments and health organizations prioritize immunization and infection prevention, disposable syringes remain at the forefront of healthcare strategies to ensure patient safety and efficacious treatments.

With ongoing technological advancements and government support, the market for disposable syringes is likely to maintain its upward trajectory, signifying sustained improvements in healthcare practices across the globe.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Gerresheimer AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Schott AG

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Terumo Corporation

