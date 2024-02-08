Healthcare Provider Network Management Market size worth $ 11,215.42 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 16.34% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3,279.06 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,215.42 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2249

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Healthcare Provider Network Management Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2017-2028 BASE YEAR 2020 FORECAST PERIOD 2021-2028 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2017-2019 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED SAP Litmos, Stericycle, Skillsoft, Healthstream (Verity Steam), 360 Training, Compliatric, Relias, Cornerstone, First Healthcare Compliance, Power DMS, & Others SEGMENTS COVERED Component, Product Type, Industry, And Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview:

Efficiency Enhancement through Technological Advancements:

Technological improvements meet the demand for efficient healthcare delivery in the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market. Artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain solutions are crucial in simplifying network procedures, optimizing the allocation of resources, and improving overall operational efficiency. The incorporation of these cutting-edge technology enables healthcare providers to provide high-quality care while effectively controlling costs, so positively impacting the market.

Regulatory Initiatives and Interoperability:

The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is greatly influenced by regulatory initiatives that aim to enhance interoperability and facilitate smooth data sharing. Adhering to changing healthcare standards guarantees that network management solutions are in line with industry demands. The focus on interoperability promotes a linked healthcare system, enabling efficient exchange of information across healthcare providers and having a beneficial effect on the market's growth path.

Transition to Value-Based Care Models:

The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is significantly influenced by the industry-wide transition towards value-based care models. In order to enhance patient outcomes and save expenses, healthcare providers must implement advanced network management solutions due to the implementation of value-based care. These technologies assist in integrating provider networks with value-based goals, promoting market expansion as the healthcare environment progresses towards outcome-driven care.

Patient-Centric Care and Streamlined Administration:

The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is experiencing growth due to its emphasis on patient-centric treatment and efficient administrative procedures. Providers are increasingly looking for network management solutions that prioritize the patient experience while optimizing administrative procedures. This simultaneous emphasis improves the whole delivery of healthcare services, leading to a need for complete solutions that manage networks effectively while maintaining a patient-centered approach and efficient operations. As a result, this has a favorable impact on the market.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including SAP Litmos, Stericycle, Skillsoft, Healthstream (Verity Steam), 360 Training, Compliatric, Relias, Cornerstone, First Healthcare Compliance, Power DMS, Learn Upon Beacon Healthcare Systems, Silversheet, Eddy, and CredentialMyDoc, among others, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

To Purchase A Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=2249

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market into Component, Product Type, Industry, And Geography.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Component Provider Network Management Software Provider Network Management Services

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Product Type Learning Credentialing Compliance

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Software Asset Management Market Size By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and ITeS, Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Data Protection Market Size By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software Market Size By Components (Software Solutions, CCM Based Services), By Application (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User (Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Third Party And Supplier Risk Management Software Market Size By Component (Solution, Component), By Deployment (On-Premises, On-Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Healthcare Data Analytics Companies following ‘Big Data’ megatrend

Visualize Healthcare Provider Network Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.