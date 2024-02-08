Cheese Powder Market Set to Soar Past USD 7.43 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cheese Powder market size is expected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.54% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing popularity of convenience foods, the demand for cheese-flavoured snacks and seasonings, the expansion of the food processing industry, the increasing use of cheese powder as a key ingredient in various culinary applications, and the longer shelf life and easy storage of cheese powder compared to fresh cheese. The rising consumer preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Cheese Powder market, the rising popularity of plant-based and lactose-free cheese powders, the diversification of cheese flavors and varieties, the use of clean label ingredients and natural flavourings in cheese powder formulations, the incorporation of cheese powder into healthier snack options, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms for the distribution of cheese powder products are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Cheese powder is a powdered form of cheese that is made by evaporating the water content of cheese. It is used as a flavoring agent in a variety of food products, such as snacks, sauces, and soups.

Prominent Players in Cheese Powder Market

Kraft Heinz

Fonterra

Kerry Group

Dairy Farmers of America

Lactalis Ingredients

Arla Foods

DSM

Archer Daniels Midland

Glanbia Nutritionals

FrieslandCampina

Tatura

Murray Goulburn

Capilano

Westland Milk Products

Glanbia Cheese

Dairygold

Bega Cheese

Blue Cow

NZMP

Lactalis Canada

Lactalis Australia

Saputo

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



4.47 Billion 2030 Value Projection



7.43 Billion CAGR 6.54% Segments Covered















Product Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Romano, Swiss, and Others



Application Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces, Flavors, Ready to Eat and Others











Regions Covered







Regions Covered: North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Cheddar Cheese Powder Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cheddar cheese powder dominates the global online market as it is highly versatile and can be used in various applications, including snacks, sauces, dips, and baked goods. Its versatility makes it a popular choice for various culinary creations.

Snacks and Savory Products are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, snacks and savoury products are the leading segment due to a significant part of modern eating habits. Consumers seek convenient and flavorful snack options, and cheese-flavoured snacks, often seasoned with cheese powder, are highly popular.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has a strong cheese-loving culture. Consumers in this region have a high affinity for cheese-flavoured products, including snacks, sauces, and convenience foods. The region is home to well-established food and snack manufacturers, many of which incorporate cheese powder into their product portfolios. These companies have the resources and distribution networks to drive market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Cheese Powder market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Cheese Powder.

Key Developments in the Cheese Powder Market

Kraft Heinz agreed to sell its cheese powder manufacturing business to Kerry Group for USD 107.5 million. The deal included transferring Kraft Heinz's powdered cheese production facility in Albany, Minnesota. This decision aligned with Kraft Heinz's strategy to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on core businesses.

Key Questions Answered in Cheese Powder Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

