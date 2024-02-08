Automotive HUD Industry Worth $2.2 Billion by 2028: Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low & Middle-Segment Cars Presents Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-based HUD, Conventional), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Offering (Hardware, Software), Vehicle Class, Level of Autonomy, Dimension Type, Vehicle Type (PC, CV), EV Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is projected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6%. The market comprises of major manufacturers such as Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Foryou Corporation (China), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), and Valeo (France), etc.

Increasing awareness about passenger as well as vehicle safety in conjunction with steady growth in demand for luxury and high-end segment cars, mainly in emerging markets are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the automotive HUD market during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for connected vehicles paired with increasing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience are also major factors expected to drive the market growth.

The windshield HUD segment is estimated to grow at a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period

Windshield HUDs offer more information compared to combiner HUDs, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for windshield HUDs in the near future. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality technology in windshield HUDs is expected to drive the growth of the windshield HUD segment during the forecast period.

By 2028, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for windshield HUDs due to the growing demand for advanced in-vehicle technology in advanced markets such as China and Japan, increasing demand for premium vehicles with advanced in-vehicle safety systems, and a significant installation rate of windshield HUDs in mid-segment vehicles.

2D HUD segment is likely to dominate the automotive HUD market during the forecast period

The 2D HUD segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities in the automotive HUD market during the forecast period. 2D HUDs project real-time information about the vehicle's speed, upcoming turns, traffic conditions, and relevant warnings, which, in turn, help vehicle owners/drivers stay aware of their surrounding environment and make informed decisions.

In addition, 2D HUDs can work in conjunction with various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and safety features, displaying alerts and relevant information from these systems directly to the driver. All these aforementioned parameters are likely to support the revenue growth of the 2D HUD segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for automotive HUD market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for automotive HUDs during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are considered under Asia Pacific for market analysis. One of the key factors driving the market growth in this region is the large production of passenger vehicles, coupled with the increasing penetration of connected cars and other advanced technologies. China and India are considered manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry.

According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), China and India together produce approximately 30 million vehicles every year. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for advanced technology associated with vehicles is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive HUD market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety Demand for Enhanced In-Vehicle Experience Rising Popularity of Connected Vehicles Steady Growth in Demand for Luxury and High-End Segment Cars, Mainly in Emerging Markets Integration of Advanced Technologies

Restraints Requirement for More Space in Automotive Cockpits Lack of Luminance and High Power Consumption

Opportunities Increasing Demand for Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle-Segment Cars Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated HUD Systems Increasing Investment in Automotive HUDs

Challenges High Cost of Advanced HUD Systems Requirement for Regular Updates



Technological Overview

Current Sensor Technologies Used in HUDs Radar LiDAR Image Sensors

Technological Advancements in Near Future

Adoption of Connected Vehicles

Emerging Trends

Motorcycle Windshield HUDs

Motorcycle Helmet HUDs

AR HUDs Development of Conventional and AR HUDs, 2017-2023 Technology Roadmap for Automotive HUDs



Companies Profiled

Continental AG

CY Vision

DENSO Corporation

Envisics

E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.

Foryou Corporation

Futurus Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Harman International

HUDway, LLC

HUDly

Jiangsu Zejing Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Maxell

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Valeo

Wayray AG

Yazaki Corporation

Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co. Ltd.

