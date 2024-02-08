Global Process Analyzer Market Forecast to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by the Increased Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Precise Technology

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Process Analyzer Market by Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, Total Organic Carbon, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 to USD 9.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.6%. The process analyzer market is rapidly growing due to increased demand for real-time monitoring and precise technology in industries like oil, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment, ensuring improved efficiency and product quality.

The process analyzer market has been segmented into liquid analyzer, gas analyzer, industry, and region. The market was studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the process analyzer market and forecasts the same till 2028. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the process analyzer ecosystem. The major players in the market are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Ametek, Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

MLSS Analyzer segment to grow at highest CAGR in Liquid analyzer market

The MLSS Analyzer segment is experiencing robust growth in the market. The market for MLSS analyzers is on the rise. This growth is primarily due to a greater need for effective wastewater treatment and a strong emphasis on environmental preservation. MLSS analyzers are critical in monitoring and managing suspended solids in wastewater and optimizing treatment processes. Moreover, advancements in analytical technologies and an increased focus on maintaining water quality are contributing factors propelling the adoption and expansion of MLSS analyzers in the market.

Oxygen Analyzer segment accounted for the largest share of the Process Analyzer market in 2022

The utilization of oxygen analyzers has surged owing to their vital significance in multiple industries. Technological progress in sensors and automation has amplified their precision, productivity, and usage across medical, environmental, and industrial domains. Escalating requirements for oxygen supervision in healthcare, environmental adherence, and industrial security have stimulated market growth. Enhanced real-time data collection and remote monitoring features have significantly driven the uptake of oxygen analyzers, ensuring optimal oxygen levels in a wide array of applications.

Pharmaceuticals Industry to account for the largest market size in 2022

The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a notable surge in the utilization of process analyzers. These instruments play a pivotal role in guaranteeing product quality, adhering to regulatory standards, and optimizing operations. The integration of real-time monitoring, automation, and cutting-edge analytical technologies has spurred their widespread embrace. In essence, process analyzers contribute significantly to enhancing productivity, reducing operational expenses, and expediting decision-making processes. Their precision and commitment to regulatory compliance make them indispensable, upholding elevated standards and fulfilling the rigorous requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific to account for the largest market size in 2022

The Process Analyzer market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing industrial automation, rising labor costs, technological advancements, a strong manufacturing sector, and government support. This technology, which combines robotics and computer vision, is being widely adopted in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India across various industries. Process Analyzer enables robots to perform complex tasks based on visual perception and interpretation, enhancing productivity and efficiency. As the region continues to embrace automation and robotics, the demand for Process Analyzer systems is expected to rise further.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Need for Efficient and Effective Water and Wastewater Treatment Increasing Adoption of Process Analyzers by Pharma Companies to Ensure Drug Safety Booming Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries Worldwide

Restraints Shortage of Skilled Professionals High Infrastructure Setup Cost

Opportunities Increasing Demand for Process Analyzers from Emerging Markets such as China & India Growing Focus on Environmental Monitoring

Challenges Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance of Installed Analyzers Complexities Associated with Installation and Operation



Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

Cybersecurity

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Use of Process Analyzers to Measure H2S in Crude Oil to Ensure Safety During Transportation

Case Study 2: Deployment of In-Situ Gas Analyzer for Trouble-Free Oxygen Measurement

