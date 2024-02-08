Global Industrial Films Market Report 2023-2028: Unveiling the Most Lucrative Opportunities for LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, and Polyamide/BOPA Films

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Industrial Packaging, Construction, Medical, Transportation), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial films market is estimated to be USD 43.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 to 2028.

This research report categorizes the industrial films market on the basis of type, end-use industry and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the industrial films market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements and recent developments associated with the market.

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) film is the largest type of industrial films market

LLDPE films, a more advanced form of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), are widely favored in industrial applications due to their relative transparency, higher tensile strength, puncture resistance, and superior impact strength. These properties enable the production of thinner films through down-gauging technology, reducing costs and material usage while maintaining strength. However, LLDPE is somewhat less easy to process and less clear than LDPE.

LLDPE is gradually replacing LDPE, especially in industrial packaging and agriculture, due to its heat-sealing capability and robustness. LDPE is also chosen for its gloss, processing ease, and clarity. LLDPE films are expected to grow steadily due to their excellent pallet unitization properties, product performance, and cost-effectiveness. They are used in applications like stretch wraps, industrial liners, and construction and agricultural films.

Agriculture segment is the fastest-growing End-use Industry of Industrial films market

Agriculture dominates the industrial films market, driven by the benefits of plastic films in enhancing food quality, crop protection, and increasing productivity. Various plastics like PE, PP, PVC, PC, and PO are used in agriculture, offering sustainable solutions and recycling potential. These films play a key role in three main areas: greenhouses, mulching for early planting and water conservation, and silage for spoilage prevention. With a growing global population and climate challenges, the demand for agricultural films is expected to rise. Notably, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to be major drivers of this demand.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest-Growing Industrial Films Market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for industrial films market and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in APAC in 2022 with 43.9%. The industrial films market in the Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Flexible packaging solutions are gaining traction in the food and beverage industry, with brands opting for high-performance industrial films to prolong product shelf life, improve visual appeal, and address sustainability issues. For example, prominent snack manufacturers in Japan are adopting metalized barrier films to maintain product freshness and create eye-catching packaging, aligning with the region's preference for innovative packaging solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Capitalizing on Urban-Industrial Boom Harnessing Technological Prowess Increasing Use of Industrial Films in Sustainable Agriculture

Restraints Adapting to Changing Regulatory Landscape

Opportunities Eco-Friendly Innovations in Industrial Films Specialized Films for Advanced Industrial Needs

Challenges Raw Material Price Fluctuations Challenges in Recycling of Plastics



Technology Analysis

Smart Films

Anti-Glare and Anti-Reflective Coatings Technology

Augmented Reality (AR) Films

Case Study Analysis

Berry Plastic Group, Inc. Improved Efficiency of Farming Operations with Silotite 1800

BASF Plans to Use Ecovio for Circular Economy

Companies Profiled

3M Company

BASF

Berry Global Inc.

Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

DuPont Teijin Films

Eastman Chemical Company

Im Sanin Srl

Inteplast Group

Jindal Polyfilms

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc.

Novolex

Plastik V Sdn. Bhd

Polifilm Group

Polyplex

RKW SE

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Sigma Plastics Group

Solvay

The Chemours Company

The Cosmo Films

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo

Zhejiang Yimei Film Industry Group Co. Ltd.

