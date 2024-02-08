Ferrosilicon Market Poised for Growth - Global Forecast to 2028 Highlights Asia Pacific's Dominance and Industry Applications

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferro Silicon Market by Type (Atomized Ferrosilicon, Milled ferrosilicon), Application (Deoxidizer, Inoculants), End-use Industry (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Magnesium), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities in Ferrosilicon Industry
The global ferrosilicon market is forecasted to experience a significant surge, reaching a remarkable USD 12.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from its valuation of USD 10.9 billion in 2023. This robust growth trajectory is anchored on the dynamic automotive and construction industries that have been expanding the steel market demand, subsequently fuelling the need for ferrosilicon.
Stainless Steel Segment to Hold Substantial Market Share
The utilization of ferrosilicon as a deoxidizer has rendered the stainless-steel segment to predictably sustain the second-largest share in terms of market value for the year 2022. This segment leverages the intrinsic characteristics of ferrosilicon to enhance the quality and performance of stainless steel, which is indispensable in a multitude of sectors, from medical to architectural, emphasizing its versatility and resilience.
Asia Pacific: The Center Stage for Ferrosilicon Consumption
Drivers Behind Asia Pacific’s Ferrosilicon Demand
- Escalating industrial growth
- Infrastructure development at scale
- Expansion of automotive and construction sectors
- Technological advancements promoting efficient materials
The Asia Pacific region stands out as the preeminent market for ferrosilicon, augmented by vigorous industrialization and infrastructure projects. This burgeoning market is a testament to the region's commitment to quality steel production, propelling the overall ferrosilicon market forward.
Industry Profiling: An In-Depth Look at Market Players
Strategic profiling of the prominent stakeholders in the ferrosilicon market was crafted through comprehensive interviews, laying out an industry panorama that includes Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (20%) companies. With an impressive panel of interviewees comprising C-level Executives (35%), Directors (25%), and other operational roles (40%), the study provides a holistic view of the market dynamics.
Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape
This research publication offers stakeholders a detailed segmentation of the ferrosilicon market by type, application, and end-use industry. It further sheds light on the vigorous competitive landscape, introducing key industry trends along with an insightful blend of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Innovation and Regional Development as Market Catalysts
It further underlines the significance of product innovation and emerging markets as pivotal ingredients for the market's forward motion. With a vast array of applications and a rising dedication towards efficient materials, the ferrosilicon market is slated to continue its upward trajectory.
Impactful Market Insights
The research underscores that the ferrosilicon market is driven by factors such as the demand in the steel industry within automotive, construction, and manufacturing and delineates the challenges and opportunities poised by the global ecosystem. This report thus aids stakeholders in strategizing their market approach by providing comprehensive analytics and an understanding of key market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|174
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$12.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Ferroglobe
- DMS Powders
- Eurasian Resources Group
- Mechel Pao
- OM Holdings Ltd.
- Finnfjord.
- Russian Ferro-Alloys Inc.
- Fengerda Group
- Maithan Alloys
- SC Feral Srl.
- SKP Group
- Tashi Group
- Oren Hydrocarbons
- Jayesh Group
- Singhania International Ltd.
- Asian Steel Industries
- Hindustan Alloys Private Ltd.
- Tashi Group
- Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd.
- VBC Ferroalloys
- Sinosteel Corporation
- Huta Laziska S.A.
- Mintal Group
- Sham Metallics and Energy Ltd.
