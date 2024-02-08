Industrial Air Chiller Market Anticipated to Reach $6.17 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Pharmaceutical Sector Growth and Food & Beverage Industry Demand

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial air chiller market is poised for continued expansion, projecting a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% through 2028. A new in-depth analysis of this dynamic market explores the contributing factors to this expected growth, including burgeoning demand across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage, and the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient and innovative cooling solutions.

The comprehensive report sheds light on the current state of the industrial air chiller market while providing forward-looking insights. The recent surge in the UK pharmaceutical industry, with an 8% increase in production value, has significantly influenced the need for reliable and precise cooling equipment. Similarly, the food and beverage industry's commitment to maintaining product safety standards has led to a rise in the adoption of industrial air chillers, supported by substantial revenue growth reported in food manufacturing.

The anticipated increase in infrastructure development activities, coupled with ongoing urbanization, is expected to further buoy the industrial air chiller market. As urban areas expand and new facilities emerge, the requirement for effective cooling systems in various applications is creating numerous opportunities for manufacturers.

Companies at the forefront of the industrial air chiller market are channeling efforts towards the development of cutting-edge products. Advances such as the R32 e-series air-cooled chillers introduced by Mitsubishi Electric and Carrier's AquaForce Vision 30KAV exemplify industry evolution, highlighting a clear focus on performance and sustainability.

Within the competitive landscape, notable strategic acquisitions like Carrier Corporation's purchase of Guangdong Giwee Group emphasize the strategic maneuvers by leading companies seeking to broaden their market presence, particularly in robust markets like North America, which led the sector in 2023.

This detailed report provides vital insights into the market dynamics, offering an invaluable resource for stakeholders to navigate the future trajectory of the industrial air chiller industry. It presents a granular analysis, encompassing various chiller types such as centrifugal, reciprocating, scroll compressor, and screwdriver chillers. The deployment of these chillers across diverse industries – from the pharmaceuticals to food and beverage, utility and power, and oil and gas sectors – is thoroughly examined.

The study incorporates extensive market statistics and trends, regional analysis with country-level data, competitive landscape, and market segmentation. In terms of market values, the report methodically calculates revenue generated by the industry, providing a comprehensive 'factory gate' value that includes the sale of goods and associated services directly to end customers or other entities. This meticulous approach ensures an accurate and thorough depiction of the industrial air chiller market's scope and scale.

As the industrial air chiller market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and shifting market demands, this report offers a pivotal resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

