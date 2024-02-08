Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Soars to USD 12.6 Billion in 2023, Set to Reach Dizzying Heights of USD 26 Billion by 2030 | MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market ” , by Source (Marine {Algal and fungus oil, Fish oil, Kril oil}, Plant, Chia seed oil, Flax seed oil, Others), Type (Omega-3 Fatty acid {Alpha-Linolenic Acid, Docosahexaenoic Acid, Eicosapentaenoic Acid}, Omega-6 Fatty acid {Linolenic Acid, Arachidonic Acid}), Technology (Oil, Syrup, Powder, Soft gel and capsule, Other), Application (Dietary supplement, Infant formula, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Animal food and feed) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 12.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 26 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Source, Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aker BioMarine Ashland Inc. (US) Sample of Companies Covered BASF SE Cargill Incorporated Croda International Plc.

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3983

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

Market Overview

The Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids market occupies a essential role in the contemporary health industry. Dietary polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) have effects on diverse physiological processes impacting normal health and chronic diseases, such as the regulation of plasma lipid levels, cardiovascular and immune function, insulin action and neuronal development and visual function. Ingestion of PUFA will lead to their distribution to virtually every cell in the body with effects on membrane composition and function, eicosanoid synthesis, cellular signaling and regulation of gene expression. Cell specific lipid metabolism, as well as the expression of fatty acid-regulated transcription factors, likely play an important role in determining how cells respond to changes in PUFA composition. This review will focus on recent advances on the essentiality of these molecules and on their interplay in cell physiology, leading to new perspective in different therapeutic fields.

Essential of fatty acids (EFAs) has been recognized in the fields of cardiac science and cardiac medicine, with the significant effects of various fatty acids having been confirmed by experimental studies. Polyunsaturated fatty acids are considered to be important versatile mediators for improving and maintaining human health over the entire lifespan.

Major Vendors in the Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market:

Aker BioMarine

Ashland Inc. (US)

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Croda International Plc.

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Enzymotec

FMC Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline GSK plc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd. (China)

Oleon N.V. (Belgium)

Omega Protein

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

WujiangJinyu Lanolin Co. (China)

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3983

Advancement in prevention of heart diseases

Although there has been great progress in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), circulatory system disorders and heart failures are still the leading cause of death globally. It is well known that proper eating habits, regular physical activity, elimination of smoking, and low body weight are essential factors in cardiovascular risk reducing, but despite this common knowledge, CVDs are still the major cause of death worldwide. Increasing PUFA intake probably slightly reduces risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease events, may slightly reduce risk of coronary heart disease mortality and stroke ,but has little or no effect on all-cause or cardiovascular disease mortality.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Prevention of heart disease

Fetal development of brain function

Rising awareness in the geriatric population

Rising prevalence of the chronic diseases

Opportunities:

Adoption of healthy lifestyle

Rising demand for omega-3 is reinforcing

Increase in consumption of nutrients food

Growth in technological advancement

Rising demand for Omega-3 is reinforcing

Oxidative stress and inflammation have been recognized as important contributors to the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases. Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may regulate the antioxidant signaling pathway and modulate inflammatory processes. They also influence hepatic lipid metabolism and physiological responses of other organs, including the heart. Longitudinal prospective cohort studies demonstrate that there is an association between moderate intake of the omega-6 PUFA linoleic acid and lower risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), most likely as a result of lower blood cholesterol concentration. Current evidence suggests that increasing intake of arachidonic acid (up to 1500 mg/day) has no adverse effect on platelet aggregation and blood clotting, immune function and markers of inflammation, but may benefit muscle and cognitive performance. Many studies show that higher intakes of omega-3 PUFAs, especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are associated with a lower incidence of chronic diseases characterized by elevated inflammation, including CVDs.

North America dominates the market for In-flight wi-fi service.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. As fatty acids are a carboxylic acid and an important component of lipids, they have growing demand in and across many industries. From food & beverages, to lubricants, pharmaceuticals and fuel additive, fatty acids can be used anywhere. From various health benefits of unsaturated fatty acids & increasing health issues, to essentiality of fatty acids in food & beverages, to the easy to adsorption on friction surface, have been driving the demand of fatty acids in North America. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer with rise due to increased awareness of the health advantages of PUFAs, an increase in chronic diseases, and government and institutional assistance.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the polyunsaturated fatty acids market. The growth in the APAC PUFAs market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of PUFAs, support from government organizations and institutions, and increasing chronic diseases. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making health services increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the health processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, embracing the connected investing heavily in new technologies to ensure passengers have access to inflight broadband on their fleets. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3983

The Dietary Supplement Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Dietary fatty acids are of significant importance for several of the most common diseases in modern societies. To obtain more specific knowledge about health consequences of dietary PUFA we depend on better understanding of the mechanisms of action of these fatty acids in the body. One of the most interesting aspects of PUFA is their interactions with nuclear receptor proteins. These mechanisms of action, behind the well-known interactions on eicosanoids metabolism may open a new dietary approach to diseases. Supported by clinical evidence, many organizations and governments now recognize and provide research to find in PUFA a new therapeutic approach to a wide spectrum of modern illness.

Segmentations Analysis of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market: -

By Source

Marine Algal and Fungus Oil Fish Oil Krill Oil Plant Chia Seed Oil Flax Seed Oil Other



By Type Omega-3 Fatty acid



Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)



Omega-6 Fatty acid



Linolenic Acid (LA) Arachidonic Acid (AA)



By Technology

Oil Syrup Powder Soft gel and Capsule Other



By Application

Dietary Supplement Infant Formula Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Animal Food and Feed



By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights @ https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/3983?lic=s

Browse Similar Reports:

Amino Acid Fertilizers Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Malonic Acid Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Mandelic Acid Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.