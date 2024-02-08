Ten Beam Global EV ARC™ Systems Deployed by County of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that the County of San Diego has deployed 10 Beam EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems at public parks for public charging and at county locations for fleet charging. The repeat purchase was made through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing, and can be used by many state and local government entities for disaster recovery or preparedness purposes.



The Beam EV ARC™ systems are off-grid and powered 100% by renewable energy, generating and storing their own clean electricity. Each system is deployed with no construction, no electrical work, no utility connection and is delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging solution, saving the County time and the cost of lengthy construction projects. The Emergency Power Panel can offer first responders a source of vital electricity in emergencies or disasters and the systems are flood resistant to 9.5’ and wind-rated to 160 mph for disaster preparedness.

The public parks that now offer the solar-powered charging systems to visitors include:

Heise County Park

Lake Morena County Park

Tijuana River Valley Regional Park

William Heise County Park

“More municipalities, counties and state level agencies across the U.S. are expanding their purchases of EV ARC systems beyond fleet charging to also provide public charging,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “Parks, open spaces, recreational areas and environmentally sensitive locations are perfect sites for EV ARC systems which are rapidly deployed without digging up parks, closing public facilities for construction or disrupting the environment. EV drivers can park, plug in, play, and have the range they need to get home, driving on sunshine. The EV ARC also provides power for other uses in those locations which is useful all the time and vital during emergencies.”

Disaster preparedness and energy resiliency are becoming imperative for government entities as the intensity and frequency of climate-related emergencies are on the rise, disrupting communities, businesses and the governments that serve them. According to Climate Central U.S. data analysis, about 83% of reported power outages from 2000-2021 can be attributed to weather-related events, with the most recent decade from 2011-2021 experiencing 64% more major power outages than the previous decade, with an estimated $150B-$200B in costs to U.S. business every year.

GSA’s Disaster Purchasing Program expands purchasing beyond federal agencies and allows state and local governments to buy directly from GSA Schedules to facilitate disaster preparation, response or major disaster recovery. Available now, the next gen Beam products can be purchased by local, state and federal agencies off GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing. Small, medium and large businesses can purchase the same disaster-rated products directly from Beam Global at BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

