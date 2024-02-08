Straits Research forecasts that the Global Macrofiltration Market revenue will surge to USD 12,436.47 million by 2031, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macrofiltration is extracting from water solid non-solvent particles larger than 1.0 microns. Particles are filtered when they travel through a porous medium or membrane. In hard and unclean water, solid particles are suspended. The filter membranes capture the pollutants. Similarly, ion exchange membrane units absorb resin and carbon particles. Enhancing the performance of filters that retain and catch naturally occurring particles is feasible. In addition, there are distinct product lines of mesh screens and filters designed to fulfill macrofiltration requirements. At numerous water and wastewater treatment plants, macrofiltration is a common treatment method. The macrofiltration method employs filter presses with large-diameter pores and dead-end filter types.

Stringent Environment Regulations Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global macrofiltration market size was valued at USD 7,361.42 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 12,436.47 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Due to rising worries about environmental degradation and depletion of natural resources, the government is enacting stringent measures to protect biodiversity and sustain the environment. The government is worried about water quality, and as a result, it concentrates on a variety of environmental protection initiatives. One of these is macrofiltration, which removes and purifies microorganisms from the water. This reduces the risks associated with water pollution. In addition, the use of macrofiltration membranes to filter water is one of the strict requirements established by the governments of China, India, Korea, and Africa to help save the environment from industrial wastewater discharge. Hence, this stimulates market demand and expansion in the macrofiltration industry.

Increasing Use of Chemical-Free Water Treatment and Advancement in Filtration Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The introduction of chemical-free water treatment through macrofiltration membranes has significant potential for the industry due to the increasing laws around using chemicals in water treatment. This facilitates access to clean and safe water by promoting the use of these membranes for water filtration. As a result of this adoption growth, the market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. In addition, the incorporation of diverse technologies, such as portable water filtration devices, into water treatment systems results in decreased operation costs, energy costs, and flux rates. These aspects present producers with significant market potential.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global macrofiltration market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. North America is one of the largest microfiltration markets because of the number of sewage treatment and industrial manufacturing facilities. This is anticipated to enhance the need for belt filter presses. Significant factors driving the growth of the macrofiltration market in North America include stringent laws regarding water quality requirements, greater usage of treated water in industrial operations, and population growth. In addition, macrofiltration treatments are crucial to the water treatment process; consequently, advancements in their design are anticipated to stimulate market expansion. Due to its dominant food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mining industries, the United States dominates the regional market. In addition, the chemical sector is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the United States. This has made the United States the foremost consumer of macrofiltration products.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's microfiltration market is one of the most important industry,due to the building of a high number of sewage treatment plants, which increases demand for the segment of belt filter presses. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific macrofiltration market is primarily driven by a rise in industrialization and municipal wastewater treatment. The explosive growth of the chemical industry in India, China, and Japan is projected to enhance the demand for macrofiltration. The 13th Five-Year Plan in China is expected to considerably boost sewage treatment demand. In addition, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), around 32.5 percent of China's seven major river systems and 29.2 percent of China's significant basins must meet current water quality criteria (grade III and below).

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global macrofiltration market is divided into granular micro filters, leaf tubular and press filters, filter press filters, belt filter press, bag filters, auto backwash filters, and others. The granular micro filter segment is responsible for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the global macrofiltration market is segmented into water and wastewater, mining and metal, chemical and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, paper and pulp, and others. The water and wastewater segment owns the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Top 10 global macrofiltration market players are Amiad Water Systems, Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, Ascension Industries, Inc., Mann+Hummel, Ostwald Filtration Systems GmbH, MTB Technologies Sp. Z O.O., Parker Hannifin, Pentair PLC, and SUEZ Water Technologies Inc.

Market News

In November 2022, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions wintroduced the ZeeWeed 500EV, a next-generation wastewater treatment technology. This novel arrangement enables major towns to address the urgent demand for capacity expansion while reducing membrane tank footprint by up to 50 percent and energy expenses by 20 percent.

Global Macrofiltration Market: Segmentation

By Product

Granular Micro Filter

Leaf Tubular and Press Filter

Filter Press Filter

Belt Filter Press

Bag Filter

Auto Backwash Filters

Others

By Industry Verticals

Water and Wastewater

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Mining and Metal

Food and Beverage

Paper and Pulp

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East Africa

