High Fantasy Novel THE TRUE GOD’S RISING Offers Light of Hope in the Darkest of Times

Charleston, SC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its creation in the 1970s, Dungeons & Dragons has awakened seemingly endless creativity for fans of fantasy role-play, from competing video games and television series to Halloween themes. And for one such fan, it helped cultivate a book. Honed through countless games of Dungeons & Dragons, author C. R. Hunt’s passion for dreaming up fantastical worlds has culminated in a high fantasy novel to illustrate the power of human resilience. “The True God’s Rising” is Hunt’s literary debut, drawing comparisons to Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” series and author Brent Week’s “Night Angel Trilogy,” whom Hunt credits for their inspiration.

In the book, readers are introduced to the cruel Djevel race who are consumed by greed, brutality, and a thirst for power. Among them is Bardos, a promising member of Akoxos’ army but also a cunning traitor who seeks to overthrow his leader and rule in his place. As the darkness of war looms over the land, Bardos travels to DragonThan in search of allies. Bardos’ flair for deception could mean the end for Akoxos, but even in the shadows of his evil machinations, a light of hope remains. Seeking to convey the message that there is always a light in the presence of darkness, Hunt highlights strength and resilience against seemingly insurmountable odds in true epic fantasy form. To quote the father of modern fantasy, J. R. R. Tolkien, “From the ashes a fire shall be woken, A light from the shadows shall spring.”

“The True God’s Rising” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Wayne, Michigan, C. R. Hunt is a high fantasy writer and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. When not writing, he enjoys the company of his pet chinchilla Kiyomi. “The True God’s Rising: The Legacy Begins” is his debut novel.

