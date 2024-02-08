Protein Stability Analysis Market to Hit $5.48 Billion by 2031 to Witness High Growth Owing To Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals | Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Protein Stability Analysis Market, as per the Coherent Market Insights report, was valued at US$ 2.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 5.48 billion by 2031, with an anticipated growth rate of 11.35% CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.



Market Dynamics:

The Protein Stability Analysis Market is experiencing significant growth as a result of the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Biopharmaceuticals are complex protein-based therapeutic products that require proper stability analysis for their successful development and manufacturing. Protein stability analysis helps in understanding the structural integrity, conformational changes, and aggregation propensity of proteins. This analysis is crucial as it influences the overall quality, efficacy, and safety of the biopharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for personalized medicine are driving the demand for protein stability analysis. The increasing number of biopharmaceutical research and development activities, along with advancements in proteomics and genomics, are also contributing to market growth.

Another driving factor is the increasing adoption of protein stability analysis in the food and beverage industry. It is used to analyze the stability and shelf-life of protein-based food products, ensuring their quality and safety.

Protein Stability Analysis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.43 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $5.48 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Technique, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • High capital investment requirements



• Limitations in conventional protein stability analysis techniques regulations Growth Drivers • Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry



• Adoption in biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Protein Stability Analysis Market is the growing application of advanced analytical techniques. Technological advancements in the field of proteomics and protein characterization have led to the development of innovative protein stability analysis tools and techniques. For example, high-throughput screening methods, such as differential scanning fluorimetry and differential scanning calorimetry, help in analyzing multiple protein samples simultaneously, saving time and resources.

Another trend is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in protein stability analysis. AI-based platforms can effectively predict protein stability, identify potential protein aggregation hotspots, and recommend stabilization strategies. This integration of AI in protein stability analysis not only enhances accuracy and efficiency but also aids in the discovery and development of more stable and effective biopharmaceuticals.

Market Opportunities:

The protein stability analysis market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Protein therapeutics are widely used in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. However, the stability of these proteins is critical for their efficacy and safety.

The reagents and assay kits segment is expected to dominate the market under the product segment. These kits provide accurate and reliable results, enabling researchers to study protein stability more effectively. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the main end-users of protein stability analysis, as they develop and produce protein-based drugs.

Technological Advancements in Protein Stability Analysis

The market is also driven by technological advancements in protein stability analysis techniques. Chromatography is expected to dominate the market in terms of technique. It offers high resolution, sensitivity, and specificity in protein separation and analysis. Other techniques, such as spectroscopy and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), are also gaining popularity for protein stability analysis.

The dominance of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the end-user segment further drives the market growth. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop novel protein therapeutics, leading to a higher demand for protein stability analysis.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, a formal agreement to buy Resolution Bioscience Inc., was announced by Agilent Technologies Inc.

In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., introduced the protein thermal shift 96 kit, a novel kit for protein stability study.

Market Takeaways:

Protein Stability Analysis Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period 2024 to 2031, owing to the growing demand for protein therapeutics and technological advancements in protein stability analysis techniques.

On the basis of product, the reagents and assay kits segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their accurate and reliable results.

Under the technique segment, chromatography is expected to dominate the market due to its high resolution and specificity in protein separation.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to be the dominant end-users of protein stability analysis, as they develop and produce protein-based drugs.

In terms of key players, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. are some of the prominent companies operating in the protein stability analysis market. These players are focusing on research and development activities to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Overall, the protein stability analysis market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing demand for protein therapeutics and the continuous advancements in protein stability analysis techniques.

Market Segmentation:

Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Product

Reagents and Assay Kits

Instruments

Consumables and Accessories

Software

Service



Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Technique

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Others

Protein Stability Analysis Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes



Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



