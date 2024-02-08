Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2028 Featuring Analysis of Bloom Energy, H2E Power Systems, Watt Fuel Cell, Ceres Power, and Elcogen

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In light of the relentless pursuit for sustainable energy solutions, the global solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market is experiencing a significant uptick. This analysis anticipates vigorous market expansion from 2018 through 2028, fueled by heightened demand and increased governmental investments aimed at reducing reliance on conventional fossil fuels.

As the need for sustainable energy solutions escalates, SOFCs are being recognized for their part in achieving lower emissions and longer-term stability.

Trends in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Reflect a Shifting Energy Paradigm

As industries and data centers increasingly seek out dependable, eco-friendly power sources, the SOFC market is adapting to meet these high-capacity demands. The allure of SOFC technology is found not only in its environmental credentials, with water vapor and heat being the main by-products of the energy conversion process, but also in its seamless integration within various sectors, including commercial, military, and especially burgeoning data centers.

Energy-dependent facilities such as data centers are primary candidates for SOFC adoption due to their extensive power requirements and continual operations. A compelling case is eBay's data center in Salt Lake City, where a notable deployment of SOFCs underscores the transition to resilient and cleaner energy sources.

Major Projects Energizing the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market

The U.S. Department of Energy's endorsement of several SOFC projects is a testament to the federal commitment to eco-friendly energy generation. This government backing emphasizes the integration of SOFCs with a view to creating low-emission energy from natural gas and coal.

Philips' collaboration with Georgia Tech on reversible solid oxide fuel cell systems illustrates the innovative strides being taken in the market. This endeavor aligns with broader objectives of attaining a sustainable energy future.

Elcogen AS's strategic expansion, fueled by significant investment, underscores the market's direction towards enhancing green hydrogen production capabilities using state-of-the-art SOFC technology.

Cummins Inc.'s focus on commercializing SOFC technology through federally funded projects showcases the industry's commitment to pioneering energy-efficient solutions.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Dynamics

The market segmentation reflects the depth and diversity within the SOFC industry. Various applications, ranging from stationary to portable, along with a multitude of end users such as data centers and defense sectors, are integral components of this expansive market. The geographical analysis of the market paints a comprehensive picture of regional dynamics, highlighting areas of growth and market concentration.

Leading Players Shape the Future of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells



Key players like Bloom Energy Corporation, H2E Power Systems Inc., Watt Fuel Cell Corporation, and Ceres Power Holdings PLC are at the forefront of this technological wave. These corporations are not only paving the way with innovative SOFC solutions but also contributing to the global shift towards sustainable energy practices.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $922.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Bloom Energy Corporation

H2E Power Systems Inc.

Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Elcogen AS

Sunfire GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9nyho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment