[Latest] Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.02 Billion by 2032 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cleanroom Consumables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cleanroom Apparel, Coveralls, Frocks, Shoecovers, Bouffants, Sleeves, Pants, Face Mask, Hoods, Cleaning Products, Cleanroom Mops, Buckets, Wringers, Cleaning Chemicals, Others (Squeezes, Validation Swabs), Cleanroom Stationery, Papers, Notebooks, Adhesive Pads, Binders, Others (Clipboards, Labels), Wipers, Dry, Wet, Gloves, Adhesive Mats), By Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnological Industry, Medical Device Industry, Electronic Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cleanroom Consumables Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.02 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Overview

Cleanroom consumables are products such as cleanroom apparel, cleaning products, cleanroom stationery, wipers, gloves and adhesive mats that are used to prevent contamination and infection of diseases in laboratories and manufacturing facilities.

Cleanroom consumables protect pollutants like dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles to prevent contamination in the production of products like electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

Various factors such as the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and medical industry, and the electronics manufacturing industry are mainly driving the market growth of the cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period.

For instance, according to the data published by the Government of Germany, the Electronics sector is responsible for 10% of domestic industrial output, 3% of GDP and 23% of total country R&D spending and the total turnover of the electronics manufacturing industry is about USD 200 Bn in the country. Thus, such rapidly expanding end use industries of cleanroom consumables are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors lack of universal directives about the usage of cleanroom consumables, improper disposable of these products, and high cost of cleanroom consumables are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing semiconductor fabrication facilities across the globe and increasing investment in the electronics industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for cleanroom consumables during the forecast period.

The global cleanroom consumables market is segmented by product type, application and region. By Product Type, Cleaning Products dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period because of the increasing use of these products in various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical, and electronics among others.

By Application, Pharmaceutical industry dominated the market due to increasing investment in drug discovery and drug formulations in many developed and developing countries such as Germany, Japan, India, China, the U.S. Russia and Canada.

By region, the cleanroom consumables market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these regions, Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding end use industries in major countries and sub-regions such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN are propelling the market growth in this region.

North America held second largest market share followed by Europe and Latin America. The North America Cleanroom consumables market is driven by increasing investments in end use industries of U.S. and Canada.

Custom Market Insight has comprehensively analyzed the mining equipment market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are analyzed and forecasted to depict the in depth picture of this mining equipment industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 21.02 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.49 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

List of the prominent players in the Cleanroom Consumables Market:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Valutek Inc.

Azbil Corporation

Ansell

Berkshire Corporation

Contec Inc.

Cantel

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe)

Km Corporation

Valmed

Texwipe

Ansel Ltd

Micronclean

Steris Plc

EcoLab Inc.

Intergrity Cleanroom UK

Others

Cleanroom Consumables Market Regional Insight

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share of 38.00% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period primarily driven by the high adoption of electronic gadgets across the world and companies’ increased investment in setting up manufacturing plants in China, India, ASEAN, South Korea among others due to lower labour and raw material costs.

Also, the rising growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in this region and the growing need for cleanroom consumables in the healthcare and research fields to avoid contamination. Many Indian companies such as Serum Institute, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, and Mynvax are prominent vaccine manufacturers that are boosting the demand for cleanroom consumables in their day to day operations

Cleanrooms are critical in the aerospace and defense industries for developing products and services that maintain the quality of components used in fighter jets, helicopters, search and rescue flying boats, engines, and so on while meeting international requirements and standards. Growing establishments of cleanrooms in the aerospace and defence industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.

North America held the second largest market share in the global cleanroom consumables market in 2022 due to growth in the food and beverage, processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Europe is expected to hold third largest market share in global cleanroom consumables during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by rapidly expanding end use industries in Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Segmentation-

By Product Type

Cleanroom Apparel Coveralls Frocks Shoe covers Bouffants Sleeves Pants Face Mask Hoods

Cleaning Products Cleanroom Mops Buckets Wringers Cleaning Chemicals Others (Squeezes, Validation Swabs)

Cleanroom Stationery Papers Notebooks Adhesive Pads Binders Others (Clipboards, Labels)

Wipers Dry Wet

Gloves

Adhesive Mats

By Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnological Industry

Medical Device Industry

Electronic Industry

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

