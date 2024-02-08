Analysis of North America's Bus Market, 2018-2023 and 2024-2028 - Gillig Corporation, Ford Motor Corporation, and New Flyer Industries Dominate with Sustainable and Technologically Advanced Offerings

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Bus Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analyzing the competitive landscape and future prospects, this report delves into the North America Bus Market, revealing key market dynamics and growth opportunities until the year 2028. The report highlights an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.07%, as sustainability and urbanization drive significant advancements in the sector.

The report sheds light on the pivotal forces shaping the market, where technological advances, urban sprawl, and sustainability are key trends influencing the trajectory of the North American bus market. The pressing need for environmentally friendly transport options has led to a surge in electric and hybrid bus investments. This adoption reflects a broader commitment to addressing climate change and air quality concerns at federal and state levels, with a focus on innovative sustainable transportation solutions.

Moreover, the expansion of urban centers has accentuated the urgency for robust public transportation systems to curb congestion and foster efficient urban mobility. Governments are responding by funding infrastructure enhancements and fleet modernizations, alongside implementing intelligent transportation solutions, to support the growing demands of urban populations. These efforts are further bolstered by federal and state grants that are crucial in replacing outmoded buses and nurturing market growth.

Key Drivers of North American Bus Market Expansion

Sustainability Initiatives: Electric and hybrid buses are becoming increasingly prominent, supported by a combination of incentives and regulations aimed at lowering emissions and promoting green transportation.

Electric and hybrid buses are becoming increasingly prominent, supported by a combination of incentives and regulations aimed at lowering emissions and promoting green transportation. Urbanization : Growth in urban populations and the associated congestion drive the need for enhanced transportation infrastructure and advanced, efficient bus systems.

: Growth in urban populations and the associated congestion drive the need for enhanced transportation infrastructure and advanced, efficient bus systems. Advancements in Technology: From Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to digital payments, technological integration is revolutionizing safety and passenger experiences, propelling market advancement.

From Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to digital payments, technological integration is revolutionizing safety and passenger experiences, propelling market advancement. Government Policies: Supportive federal and state policies and funding play a formative role in shaping the bus market, enabling significant updates to transit systems.

Challenges and Market Restraints

Aging Infrastructure: Outdated buses and facilities present operational and efficiency obstacles, necessitating substantial investment for upgrades.

Outdated buses and facilities present operational and efficiency obstacles, necessitating substantial investment for upgrades. Funding Barriers: Financial limitations present significant constraints for transit authorities in their effort to modernize fleets and enhance services.

Financial limitations present significant constraints for transit authorities in their effort to modernize fleets and enhance services. Regulatory Environment: Complexities in the legislative landscape offer challenges in adopting newer, cleaner bus technologies.

Regional Insight and Competitive Analysis

The report provides a granular analysis of the North America Bus Market, encompassing Transit Buses, Motor Coaches, School Buses, and other categories, across key parameters such as seating capacity, length, fuel type, and body type. These insights deliver a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A detailed competitive landscape offers essential information on the major players and their strategic positioning within the North American bus market. Among those leading the way are giants like Gillig Corporation, Ford Motor Corporation, and New Flyer Industries, which are advancing the frontier with sustainable, efficient, and technologically-enhanced bus offerings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Gillig Corporation

ISUZU Motors Ltd.

Ford Motor Corporation

Nova Bus

MAN Truck & Bus

New Flyer Industries

Daimler AG

Crestline Coach Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptq9uu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.