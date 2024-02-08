Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache CloudStack 4.19

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 open-source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache CloudStack® v4.19, the latest release of the open-source cloud computing software for creating, managing, and deploying infrastructure cloud services.



Apache CloudStack 4.19 is a full-featured Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution that enables cloud providers and builders looking to avoid complex vendor-driven solutions and expensive licensing. An open-source solution like Apache CloudStack also gives Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) long-term reliability and predictability.

“The release process has been a year-long collaborative effort involving over 40 contributors. Kudos to the community members who not only contributed fantastic features but also played a crucial role in testing and refining each other's work. This collaborative endeavor has culminated in a feature-rich and stable 4.19 release,” said Abhishek Kumar, 4.19 Release Manager and PMC member.

Apache CloudStack 4.19 contains 314 new features in addition to other improvements and bug fixes. Key highlights include:

VMware to KVM migration;

KVM Import;

Snapshot Copy;

Scheduled Instance Lifecycle Operations;

CloudStack DRS;

VNF Appliances Support; and

Object Storage Support.



Apache CloudStack enables service providers who currently rely on vendor-driven solutions to easily migrate to a fully open source solution. For example, Apache CloudStack allows seamless onboarding of existing VMware assets, such as instances, networks, and storage, without causing any downtime. CloudStack can also connect natively to the VMware API and register existing instances by exporting their respective meta-data configurations and allowing end users to manage their resources via the powerful CloudStack API or UI.



For companies hoping to eliminate end-to-end vendor dependency and decrease their costs, Apache CloudStack is a compelling solution.



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF’s open-source software is used ubiquitously around the world, with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open-source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org



ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open-source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/





© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





