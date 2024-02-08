New App Revolutionizes Personal Transformation Worldwide

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miracle Mentors of Law of Attraction Solutions are expanding their transformative platform, "Miracle Hypnosis Online," with the highly anticipated release of its mobile application. Scheduled for launch on both Android and iPhone app stores by Fall 2024, the app represents a significant milestone in personal empowerment.



Established in 2018 with the introduction of its internet browser version, Miracle Hypnosis Online (MHO) quickly gained global recognition under the visionary guidance of YouTube Influencers Robert Zink and Rachael Zink from Law of Attraction Solutions. In collaboration with multi-business owner and Web Presence Expert, Geraldine Convento , the platform has become a global phenomenon, boasting thousands of subscribers.

In 2023, Robert and Rachael achieved a monumental milestone, surpassing 1,000,000 channel subscribers on their Law of Attraction Solutions YouTube Channel , accelerating the promotions of MHO.

The Miracle Hypnosis Online app will deliver an enhanced user experience with features tailored to meet the requests of its dedicated community of manifestors. Unique functionalities include the ability to favorite specific audios and create personalized playlists, ensuring a more user-centric journey towards personal empowerment.

MHO is designed to unlock human potential and help individuals manifest dreams of prosperity, love, and success, utilizing hypnosis audios and videos to induce a state of hyper focus. This heightened focus allows the subconscious mind to become more receptive to suggestive thoughts, aiming to reprogram deeply rooted beliefs that shape one's reality.

"Research shows that more than 90% of what happens in our lives is controlled by our subconscious thoughts," explains Robert Zink, co-founder of Miracle Hypnosis Online. "Our app is a powerful tool designed to empower individuals to take control of their lives, fostering positive change, unlocking their full potential, so they can achieve their hopes, dreams, and desires. They deserve it!"

The app builds upon the teachings of Law of Attraction Solutions techniques and coaching programs that have empowered individuals from over 60 countries. Through intentionally crafted hypnosis sessions, Robert and Rachael Zinks' alchemistic approach to LOA (Law of Attraction), Miracle Hypnosis Online has become a go-to resource for those seeking personal growth and transformation.

Hypnotherapy is all about repetition. According to an article in the New York Times , “This 200-year-old treatment can be effective for a variety of conditions, but it does take work.” Zink and his team recommend users listen for at least 28 days or more to see results.

The social proof is in the many testimonials received by MHO community members such as: "Using Miracle Hypnosis Online programs has literally changed my life. My life has done a 360 turn. I finally got reunited with the man of my dreams and the future looks amazing..." Says Alice. "This is what your Miracle Hypnosis has helped me accomplish... In just under 60 days, I forgave myself for the money mistakes I had made. I received $22,300 unexpectedly! In one instant I went from hoping for my dreams - to actually putting together strategies to achieve my goals!" Says, Laura.

As Miracle Hypnosis Online continues to shape the landscape of personal development, the forthcoming app is poised to become an indispensable tool for individuals seeking lasting positive change.

Visit Miracle Hypnosis Online for more information about the platform.





About Law of Attraction Solutions:

Law of Attraction Solutions Co-Founder, Robert Zink, boasts over 30 years of expertise as the Chief Adept Teacher at the Ancient Golden Dawn Mystery School. Drawing from ancient Egyptian wisdom, he combines it with cutting-edge science to guide students and clients in manifesting lifetime goals and dreams. Robert, alongside his wife, Rachael Zink are hosts the Law of Attraction Secrets Podcast, are YouTube Influencers, authors of three books, "Magical Energy Healing: The Ruach Healing Method", "Law of Attraction Secrets: Success and Nothing Less Science", and “1111 Magical Affirmations: Empowering Your Mind for Ultimate Manifestation”.

With unparalleled training in Ancient Mystery Systems and Modern Day Mind Sciences, the two are committed to empowering people all over the world. Robert and Rachael bring a unique depth of knowledge. Their background includes over 30 years in Business Marketing and Advertising, primary teaching at the Golden Dawn Ancient Mystery School, mastery in Hypnosis and NLP under legend Jimmy Grippo, a B.A. in Biblical Studies, Grand Master status in Usui Teate Reiki, and the creation of innovative systems like the S.T.A.R System – Shamanic Tapping And Release.