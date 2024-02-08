Jasco and Jubilee by Johnson Development Corp. Announce One-of-a-Kind Partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighting and connected home leader, Jasco, today announces a unique partnership at Jubilee, a new Johnson Development Corp. community. The collaboration uses JascoPro Series™ lighting solutions to establish the first single-family residence community in the nation with circadian lighting standard in all homes. Johnson Development’s Jubilee community is also the first exclusive partnership for Jasco in Texas.



Jubilee in the Houston suburb of Hockley, Texas, is known as the “Joyful Neighborhood.” It is thoughtfully designed with a health and wellness focus. All homes will be equipped with high-quality JascoPro Series smart LED lights and intuitive Wi-Fi switches. These feature-rich products extensively benefit well-being, comfort and simplicity for everyday life. As a finalist for a 2024 Best of IBS Award at the NAHB International Builders’ Show, the collection has emerged as an industry leader. JascoPro Series Wi-Fi products also integrate with the Alarm.com platform to further advance home automation and security choices.

“Jasco’s partnership with Johnson Development to help bring their innovative joyful vision to life is an exciting opportunity,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “JascoPro Series offers unprecedented lighting solutions to promote the health and wellness benefits of natural light inside these cutting-edge homes. We are eager to support the industry-leading builders and future residents of this revolutionary community for years to come.”

Through the user-friendly JascoPro Series app, SmartCycle™ lighting automatically adjusts color temperature and brightness to emulate natural light indoors. SmartCycle technology enhances well-being and supports a proper circadian rhythm by fostering alertness during the day and restfulness at night. On-demand personalized lighting control also creates a better environment for any task or lifestyle.

Additionally, the patent-pending Emergency Flash feature built into the app serves as a beacon to improve response time when help is needed. When activated, the connected light blinks in a distinct pattern to provide visual guidance to first responders. Push notifications alert loved ones and caretakers when Emergency Flash is activated. As a community standard, neighbors also recognize the distress signal as a need for assistance and potentially save crucial moments.

June Tang, Vice President and General Manager of Jubilee said, “Jubilee is excited to pioneer wellness real estate in Houston. Our collaboration with Jasco to introduce circadian rhythm lighting in every home is a revolutionary step toward enhancing health and wellness for our residents. This initiative is at the heart of our commitment to creating a community that supports holistic well-being."

The ground-breaking functions of JascoPro Series smart lights and Wi-Fi switches, plus the traditional conveniences of home automation, create an experience that was cost prohibitive for decades. Jasco and Johnson Development’s partnership to enhance health and wellness through lighting is certain to transform the builder space. Jubilee sets the standard for the future of residential construction and is an example of what’s truly possible for home buyers.

JascoPro Series is available only to building and installation professionals. For more information on the products, please visit JascoPro.com or contact a Jasco representative at 405-302-2425.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco uses the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world.