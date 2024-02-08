Mark St. Peter Celebrates 35 Years of Changing Lives with His Innovative Recovery Method

San Francisco, California, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark St. Peter, an innovative therapeutic specialist, recently celebrated 35 years in the field. Mark is a qualified personal trainer and the owner of Dynamic Balance. He has dedicated his life to helping disabled and higher-needs people build their strength, improve their confidence, and discover a life with higher function and reduced pain. Mark’s unique gift is helping those in pain and living with limitations understand how to find new levels of comfort and function.

Mark’s early passion for sports transformed into a journey of helping others after a life-altering physical injury. During his studies, Mark got hit by a car at a high speed, causing severe injuries and a lifetime of surgeries that have limited his physical functioning. He spent a significant amount of time in medical institutions, during which he noticed that most services don't offer unique and personalized experiences that lead to complete physical recovery.

Based on his experiences, Mark believes that health institutions do an amazing job saving lives and limbs. He is upright and alive because of them. However, they can be less adept at supporting those with long healing journeys. Why? Because systems by nature are designed for the masses. When you fall outside the norm, you often need additional care.

Mark recognizes the limitations of a standardized approach, “True healing requires commitment and intimacy between the subject and therapist and most institutional systems are not designed for this. Once a basic level of function is achieved, medical staff rarely believe that additional care is needed. The fact is, enhanced services could often be implemented to improve quality of life.”

When recalling the numerous individuals Mark has helped over the years, the owner of Dynamic Balance highlights stories of those facing hip replacements who were told they would need further surgery. Mark began working with one individual 25 years ago, and as a result of the personalized care provided, this client hasn’t needed additional surgical work since. This is a theme repeated throughout Mark’s career with not only hips, but backs, shoulders, necks, and knees.

Most of Mark's clientele have been through the system having seen doctors, chiropractors. Many of them have also completed physical therapy regimens but haven’t achieved the relief they desire. Traditional healthcare works for many, but people with difficulties often need a process specifically for them. Mark wants people experiencing pain and limitations to know that alternatives are available.

After discovering that people with varying health conditions struggle to receive adequate support at gyms and recovery facilities, Mark combined his education, passion for sports, and what he learned from his traumatic experience to create proprietary therapeutic techniques.

In his 35 years of service, Mark has learned many lessons from his clients, including the importance of ongoing support and genuine empathy for their situation. “I founded Dynamic Balance to help those underserved by traditional models,” says Mark. “They’ve been heavily impacted by their condition or injury, and regaining physical functioning takes time. Unlike gyms or other therapeutic providers, I help clients achieve stability in their current circumstances and slowly prepare for the next step of recovery. Clients will feel more supported and empowered to keep going when you understand their struggles and give them the time they need.”

Mark’s 35th anniversary in the therapeutic field is a reminder that increased quality of life post-injury is within reach for more people than commonly recognized. Dynamic Balance is determined to be a safe space for trauma survivors, high-needs individuals, and anyone with special requirements to find personalized physical and emotional support. Mark is excited to help others discover greater possibilities and continue changing lives through his empathetic approach to healing.

