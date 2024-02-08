Spruce & Gander Traveling Down Under with Street Furniture Australia Keeping Sustainability in Sight

Winners of Round-Trip Tours of Australia Will Join in the Adventure

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce & Gander is embarking on a sustainability journey to Sydney, Australia this March. This trip holds particular significance in highlighting the importance of sustainability through the products and practices of Spruce & Gander’s manufacturing partner, Street Furniture Australia. Along for the journey will be two winners of Spruce & Gander’s Rapid Ideation Game, who have won a landscape architecture-focused vacation to Sydney, Australia.

Street Furniture Australia's products reflect a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a focus on durability and recyclable materials, their urban furniture solutions are designed to withstand the test of time, ensuring longevity and minimal environmental impact. From eco-certified timber to innovative manufacturing practices, Street Furniture Australia sets the standard for sustainable urban infrastructure.

“Good design is inherently sustainable," remarked June Lee Boxsell, Head of Marketing and Innovation at Street Furniture Australia. "By prioritizing durability and recyclability, we create products that enhance public spaces and contribute to a climate-positive future."

The two contest winners, Regan O’Brien, Senior Designer at Ten Eyck Landscape Architects in Austin, TX, and Michael Olson, Senior Project Manager at MJS Landscape Architecture in Newport Beach, CA will enjoy a personalized trip with an opportunity to explore the vibrant streetscapes of Australia. Street Furniture Australia will host a factory tour where they will meet the production team, see how products are made, tour the R & D facilities where products are developed and tested, take a tour of the showroom and learn about the latest products and materials.

Street Furniture Australia's unwavering dedication to sustainability is evident in every aspect of its operations. This operating principle is deeply ingrained in its core values and long-term vision. The collaboration between Street Furniture Australia and Spruce & Gander underscores the shared commitment to a sustainable future. By choosing partners who prioritize environmental responsibility, Spruce & Gander continues to lead the way in providing eco-conscious urban solutions.

About Spruce & Gander

Spruce & Gander provides concierge level service to support Landscape Architects through every stage of a design project. With over 50 years of combined experience in the industry, owners Mark and Suzanne Anderson effectively simplify the process of procuring site furnishings. They deliver a thoughtfully curated and expertly crafted portfolio of sustainable site furnishings with timeless design. For more information or to request an in-person presentation visit: https://spruceandgander.com/

About Street Furniture Australia

Street Furniture Australia designs and manufactures highly durable furniture for the public realm. The company uniquely runs both an R&D program and factory under one roof in Western Sydney, Australia. All products are made-to-order, finished, quality-controlled and dispatched from the factory floor to ISO standards. Their mission is to bring enjoyment to all those who create, build, maintain, and use public places. For more information visit: https://streetfurniture.com/us/

