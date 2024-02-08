STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results

Second Fiscal Quarter earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.47 loss, an improvement driven by customer pricing increases

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) is a market leader of a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions, serving the global automotive industry.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.26 versus $0.47 loss last year
  • Gross Margins expanded to 11.4% compared with 6.5% last year
  • Revenues increased by 4.7%, driven by pricing increases with major customers

STRATTEC Interim CEO Rolando Guillot said, “This quarter demonstrated the progress we are making in improving our financial performance. It also highlighted opportunities to optimize our working capital and strong balance sheet. We intend to take advantage of a more predictable supply chain to bring greater efficiencies to our operations. Looking forward, we will focus on new product introductions that will expand STRATTEC’s offerings to our customers.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

  Second Quarter Ending
  Dec. 31, 2023 Jan. 1, 2023 Inc (Dec)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
Net Sales $118,532  $113,184  $5,348
Gross Profit $13,497  $7,387  $6,110
Gross Margin  11.4%  6.5%  
Operating Expenses $13,439  $12,081  $1,358
Operating Income $58  $(4,694) $4,752
Net Income $1,022  $(1,839) $2,861
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.26  $(0.47) $0.73

Revenue growth was driven primarily by pricing increases to our major customers. Those price increases were $8.0 million, of which $3.8 million represents ongoing pricing increases. Total pricing increases were partially offset by a $2.7 million decline in net sales, primarily due to lower sales to a major customer and some effects of the UAW strike against the U.S. auto industry in October.

Gross margin improvement was driven by pricing increases, lower raw material costs, operating leverage from higher production levels and $780,000 of efficiencies realized from our Mexican operations. Offsetting those positive trends were higher prices paid to certain suppliers, $2.5 million of unfavorable U.S. dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate effects, $1.3 million of wage increases due to a mandatory Mexican minimum wage-increase and $1.3 million higher freight costs.

One-time costs of $900,000 associated with the retirement of our former CEO were recorded during the quarter. In addition, higher development expenses in support of new products also impacted results, largely explaining the remaining $458,000 increase in expenses. Net Income was $1.0 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million last year. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.26 compared with a loss of $0.47 last year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents on hand totaled $11.6 million. Total debt as of December 31, 2023 was $13.0 million, which was all held by the ADAC-STRATTEC LLC joint venture.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, cash flow provided by operations was negative $3.0 million, compared to the prior year quarter cash flow provided by operations of $4.0 million. The decrease in cash flow for the current quarter was driven by temporary increases in working capital, specifically inventory, customer tooling in progress and a value added tax recoverable. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.5 million, compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

As announced on January 5, 2024, F. Jack Liebau, Jr. has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and Harold M. Stratton II has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board. "As Board Chairman, I look forward to working with the Board in the near term to improve governance policies consistent with current best practices while strengthening the Company’s focus on providing long-term shareholder returns," Mr. Liebau said.  

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, power tailgate systems for trucks, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers as cooperating partners of the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the continuing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of component parts and raw materials needed for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Results of Operations
(In Thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023
        
Net Sales$118,532  $113,184  $253,938  $233,544 
        
Cost of Goods Sold 105,035   105,797                          221,721   213,661 
        
Gross Profit                            13,497   7,387                            32,217   19,883 
        
Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 13,439   12,081                            26,053   24,781 
        
Income (Loss) from Operations                           58   (4,694)                            6,164   (4,898)
        
Interest Expense (219)  (196)  (439)  (325)
Interest Income                              107                                  -                                194                                - 
        
Other Income, net                      1,098   640                        967   874 
        
Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest                           1,044   (4,250)  6,886   (4,349)
        
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes                           264   (1,735)                            1,651   (1,771)
        
Net Income (Loss)                           780   (2,515)                            5,235   (2,578)
        
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (242)  (676)                               48   (864)
        
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION$        1,022  $(1,839) $5,187  $(1,714)
        
Earnings (Loss) Per Share:       
Basic$    0.26  $(0.47) $1.31  $(0.44)
Diluted$         0.26  $(0.47) $1.30  $(0.44)
        
Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,976   3,927   3,962   3,913 
        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 3,998   3,927   3,986   3,913 
        
Other       
Capital Expenditures$1,473  $4,759  $4,393  $9,477 
Depreciation$4,330  $4,301  $8,715  $8,798 
                

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    December 31, 2023 July 2, 2023
       
ASSETS   
 Current Assets:   
  Cash and Cash Equivalents$11,575  $20,571 
  Receivables, net                70,802   89,811 
  Inventories, net                 89,439   77,597 
  Customer Tooling in Progress, net 24,951   20,800 
  Value Added Tax Recoverable 17,906   7,912 
  Other Current Assets                  7,624   9,091 
   Total Current Assets              222,297   225,782 
 Other Long-term Assets                19,317   20,702 
 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 90,137   94,446 
    $331,751  $340,930 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
 Current Liabilities:   
  Accounts Payable$41,308  $57,927 
  Value Added Tax Payable 7,122   6,499 
  Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Current 13,000   - 
  Other 44,906   44,560 
   Total Current Liabilities               106,336   108,986 
 Accrued Pension and Postretirement Obligations 2,440   2,363 
 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Long-Term -   13,000 
 Other Long-term Liabilities 5,334   5,557 
 Shareholders' Equity 340,769   334,683 
 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13,878)  (14,194)
 Less: Treasury Stock (135,501)  (135,526)
  Total STRATTEC SECURITY   
   CORPORATION Shareholders' Equity 191,390   184,963 
  Non-Controlling Interest 26,251   26,061 
 Total Shareholders' Equity 217,641   211,024 
    $331,751  $340,930 
           

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023
           
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:       
Net Income (Loss)$780  $(2,515) $       5,235  $(2,578)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to       
 Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities:       
  Depreciation 4,330                           4,301   8,715                           8,798 
  Equity Loss (Earnings) in Joint Ventures                           4                             (588)                         269                             (1,115)
  Foreign Currency Transaction (Gain) Loss (123)                            514                              (349)                            585 
  

Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Peso Forward Contracts		                            
(826

)		                             (12)                               (826)                             23 
  Stock Based Compensation Expense                            479                              263                              984                              874 
  Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities                         (7,943)                          1,943                        (21,099)                       1,898 
 Other, net                            257                              128                              157                              250 
           
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities                    (3,042)                     4,034                     (6,914)                          8,735 


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:		       
 Proceeds from sale of interest in VAST LLC -   -   2,000   - 
 Investment in Joint Ventures -   (104)  -   (104)
 Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment (1,473)  (4,759)  (4,393)  (9,477)
 

Proceeds on Sales of Property, Plant & Equipment		 -   4   -   4 
           
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,473)  (4,859)  (2,393)  (9,577)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:		       
 Borrowings on Line of Credit Facility -   4,000   2,000   9,000 
 Payments on Line of Credit Facility -   -   (2,000)  (3,000)
 Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest of Subsidiary -   -   -   (600)
 Exercise of Stock Options and Employee Stock Purchases 20   20   37   146 
           
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 20   4,020   37   5,546 


Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash		 405   53   274   100 


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents		 (4,090)  3,248   (8,996)  4,804 


Cash & Cash Equivalents:		       
 Beginning of Period 15,665   10,330   20,571   8,774 
 End of Period$11,575  $13,578  $11,575  $13,578 


