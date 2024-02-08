United States Mint Announces Release of Fourth Coin in Platinum Proof Series Celebrating Five Freedoms of the First Amendment

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announced today that it is releasing the fourth coin in the five-year First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series on February 15, 2024, at noon (EST). Mintage is limited to 12,000 coins. Orders are limited to three units per household for the first 24 hours.

Launched in 2021 and continuing through 2025, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series reflects the five freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This series uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed—our Bill of Rights. Each of the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment contributes to the growth and development of the Nation.

Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created all obverse (heads) designs in this series, and United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted them.

The 2024 obverse design showcases several types of oak leaves assembled between the inscription “WITH THE RIGHT TO ASSEMBLE LIBERTY SPREADS.” Additional inscriptions are “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2024.”

The common reverse design for this series, by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris, depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$100,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9995 PLATINUM.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Don Everhart sculpted the reverse.

Each coin is encapsulated then placed in a stylish clamshell and presentation box. An image of the obverse design is incorporated on the outer packaging sleeve and on the Certificate of Authenticity.

As with all Mint products containing a precious metal, this coin will be priced according to the range in which it appears on the Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-USM-Library/default/dw2021515f/images/PDFs/2023-Pricing-Grid.pdf

To sign up for Remind Me alerts for the 2024 First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin – Right to Assemble, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/first-amendment-to-the-united-states-constitution-2024-platinum-proof-coin-right-to-assemble-24EJ.html/

Previous releases in this series include coins with designs recognizing Freedom of Religion (2021), Freedom of Speech (2022), and Freedom of the Press (2023). The final coin in the series—Right to Petition—will be released in 2025.

Additional products in the Mint’s collection of American Eagle Platinum Proof Coins are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/precious-metal-coins/platinum/

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 15, 2024, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

