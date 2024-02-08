Subcutaneous Biologics Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 656.3 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 12.30% - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Subcutaneous Biologics Market size was valued at about USD 205.2 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.30% to extend a value of USD 656.3 Billion by 2034.”

What are Subcutaneous Biologics?

Market Overview:

Subcutaneous biologics represent novel treatments for a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and several others. Unlike intravenous biologics, which need highly specialized personnel for administration, subcutaneous biologics are injected or infused so that the proteins are not digested or inactivated prematurely. Protein, nucleic acid, sugar, or a mix of these components make up subcutaneous biologics. Vaccines and blood components are examples of subcutaneous biologics in addition to recombinant proteins.

The subcutaneous method of administration has become very popular in recent years due to the simpler administration of drugs, doesn't require trained personnel, allows for at-home drug delivery, lowers medication costs, and increases adherence to therapy. When it comes to giving biologics, such as vaccines, proteins, peptides, antibodies, and other large and complicated molecules, the subcutaneous way of medication administration is quite successful.

Top Leading Players in Subcutaneous Biologics Market:

AbbVie, Inc.

Biogen Idec

F. Hoffmann-La

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

AG, Genentech Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Eisai, Inc.

Pfizer Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Growing rates of chronic illness are driving the demand for subcutaneous biologics. Growth in the subcutaneous biologics market is anticipated to be aided by a rising rate of treatment uptake. The general public's steadily rising knowledge of a number of prevalent illnesses fuels the expansion of the subcutaneous biologics market.

Subcutaneous biologics, give patients the ability to self-medicate and inject biologics at home. In addition to enhancing medication adherence, this move toward patient-centric treatment also leads to improved health outcomes.

Subcutaneous biologics offer a flexible method of administration that may be used to administer a range of biologics, including insulin, vaccinations, and monoclonal antibodies, making it a desirable choice for treating a variety of medical diseases.

Global aging populations raise the prevalence of age-related illnesses and chronic diseases. Subcutaneous biologics aid in the better management of various illnesses, enabling older people to live independently and enhancing their quality of life.

The Subcutaneous biologics market is expanding because pharmaceutical firms and healthcare professionals recognize how essential it is to match therapies to patients' requirements and preferences, and subcutaneous administration offers both accessibility and ease.

Restrain Factors:

Allergic reactions and side effects of Subcutaneous Biologics.

Regulatory challenges.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Subcutaneous Biologics Market:

The transition of biologics from traditional intravenous (IV) administration to subcutaneous administration is one of the major market trends that has been seen. Many benefits come with subcutaneous biologics, such as lower medical expenses, better patient compliance, and a better standard of life.

As advancements in science grows, scientists are able to find new biological targets or create biologics that have been altered to provide better efficacy, fewer side effects, or more patient convenience. This may result in the creation of next-generation subcutaneous biologics that improve upon or supplement current therapies, giving doctors more resources to customize treatment plans depending on the unique characteristics of each patient.

Investing in the creation of advanced gadgets that provide data gathering and remote monitoring might also support personalized medicine by enabling medical professionals to monitor patient reactions and modify treatment regimens as necessary. Technological incorporation into delivery systems has the potential to improve patient outcomes and support the subcutaneous biologics market's overall expansion.

Combinational therapy development is a challenging but profitable path for innovation in the subcutaneous biologics market since it necessitates a thorough grasp of disease causes and careful consideration of medication interactions. The capacity to customize combinational treatment to specific patient profiles further emphasizes the relevance of this opportunity as personalized medicine gets traction.

Challenges of Subcutaneous Biologics Market:

Subcutaneous biologics’ development and manufacture are expensive processes requiring sophisticated manufacturing methods and tedious R&D processes. Therefore, there is a constraint on the quantity of novel subcutaneous biologic therapies that reach the market, which makes it more difficult to find a wide range of therapeutic alternatives for different medical ailments.

Obtaining the ideal subcutaneous biologic dosage and protecting patient safety present substantial challenges. Subcutaneous injections must be administered precisely to produce therapeutic efficacy without sacrificing safety, in contrast to oral drugs with set doses.

For subcutaneous biologics to remain stable and effective, certain storage conditions are frequently needed. Biologics that are sensitive to temperature, for example, may require refrigeration, which presents logistical issues for producers and consumers alike.

Standard oral and intravenous medicines compete with subcutaneous biologics in the market. Subcutaneous biologics may not be widely adopted because patients and healthcare professionals may be used to traditional means of therapy. This perception of efficacy and familiarity with conventional treatment options may cause barriers to the widespread use of subcutaneous biologics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Subcutaneous Biologics Market, By Subcutaneous Drug Delivery System:

Prefilled Syringe

Wearable Injectors

Auto-Injectors

Drug Reconstitution Delivery Systems

Subcutaneous Biologics Market, By Application:

Crohn’s Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Breast Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Psoriasis

Subcutaneous Biologics Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Subcutaneous Biologics Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Subcutaneous Biologics sector.

In the subcutaneous biologics market, North America typically leads due to its high rate of pharmaceutical product discovery and commercialization. The growing elderly population and chronic illness patients, and the high rates of breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis in the US and Canada. Furthermore, Canada has the highest global incidence of Crohn's disease.

The growth of the subcutaneous biologics market in North America is also aided by the growing cost of healthcare as well as the FDA's (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) high acceptance rate and approval of biologics.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 205.2 Billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 656.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.30% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Subcutaneous Drug Delivery System - Prefilled Syringe, Wearable Injectors, Auto-Injectors, and Drug Reconstitution Delivery Systems.



By Application - Crohn’s Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Psoriasis. Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the Subcutaneous Biologics Market:

The subcutaneous biologic drug developments for diseases like cancers is gaining substantial momentum in the market. The rise of cancer cases is driving the subcutaneous biologic market to grow.

Due to the patient-friendly nature of subcutaneous biologics, the popularity of home diagnosis of and treatment of various diseases has compelled the market to rise.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like cancer and diabetes, the subcutaneous biologics market in the US has risen.

For the treatment of diseases like psoriasis, many research and development initiatives are being taken which, as a result is further propelling the market to grow in the UK.

Favourable government regulations to advance the development of biologics and biosimilars to improve the subcutaneous biologics market. Further, India and China are collectively prevailing their dominance across the Asian subcutaneous biologics market

