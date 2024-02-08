Outside Brands Introduces ‘Outside DMC’ for a New Era in Destination Management Services

Savannah, GA and Hilton Head Island, SC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outside Brands announces a new era in their premiere destination management services for the Lowcountry of South Carolina and Georgia’s Coastal Empire with the introduction of the newly branded ‘Outside DMC’. After 45 years of creating award winning uniquely crafted guided experiences and 15 years of serving as the area’s go to Destination Management Company, Outside Brands has created the new Outside DMC brand to redefine, reflect, and expand its destination management services.

Outside DMC team members are experienced ambassadors between organizations needing the highest quality tailored events and the best venues, experiences, and contacts in the region. Outside DMC offers unparalleled knowledge of the region, and is uniquely positioned to create corporate events, teambuilding initiatives, celebrations and more. Serving the destinations of Hilton Head Island and Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, Outside DMC has access to and partnerships with exclusive and exceptional locations, restaurants, caterers, experts, guides, and has the experience to create unforgettable experiences of exceptional quality. In addition, Outside Brands offers the option of incorporating its private, unspoiled Page Island and the Outside Ohana – a 47’ luxury catamaran, into curated itineraries for its Outside DMC customers.

“Outside Brands has a four-discipline model of Retail, Leisure Recreation, Team and Leadership Development, and Destination Management. The launch of Outside DMC to represent our Destination Management services, ensures that all our business sectors are under the umbrella brand of the Outside name. We have built our reputation in destination management since 2009 and the new branding reflects the excellent reputation and extensive reach of our company’s name,” said Founder and CEO, Mike Overton. “We are especially excited to be working in Savannah, which is just being discovered by companies, groups and individuals across the world as a highly aspirational location, much like Charleston was in the 1990s.”

The award-winning team of Outside Brands™ offers uniquely crafted guided experiences in Hilton Head and Palmetto Bluff, SC, Savannah, GA, and beyond. From humble beginnings as a windsurfing school in 1979, Outside Brands has grown into a dynamic four-division business with operations in South Carolina and Georgia. Driven by a mission to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences, Outside offers fully customized group travel services, team building programs, activities and specialty retail. Those interested to learn more about Outside DMC, visit www.outsidedmc.com.

