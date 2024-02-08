CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on April 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact 

Ashish Agrawal 
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
CTS Corporation 
4925 Indiana Avenue 
Lisle, IL 60532 USA 
+1 (630) 577-8800 
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com