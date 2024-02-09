Command and Control System Market to Soar to US$ 77.0 Billion by 2034 Driven by Next-Gen Communication Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global command and control system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 38.3 billion in 2024, driven by collaborative decision-making platforms. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 77.0 billion by 2034.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the emergence of next-generation communication technologies. Advancements in communication technologies, such as 5G networks and satellite communications, are expanding the capabilities of command and control systems. High-speed, low-latency communications enable real-time data transmission and remote command capabilities in diverse operational environments.

Compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements, such as cybersecurity standards and data protection regulations, is becoming increasingly important for command and control system providers. Adherence to standards ensures interoperability, security, and reliability of systems deployed in mission-critical environments.

Command and control systems find applications beyond traditional defense and security sectors, including emergency management, disaster response, healthcare crisis management, and industrial operations. The versatility of these systems creates opportunities for market expansion and diversification.

Public-private partnerships play a significant role in driving innovation and investment in command and control systems. Collaboration between government agencies, defense contractors, technology vendors, and research institutions accelerates the development and deployment of advanced solutions.

There is an increasing emphasis on building resilience and continuity in command and control systems to withstand disruptions, including cyberattacks, natural disasters, and infrastructure failures. Robust continuity planning and redundancy measures ensure uninterrupted operation and mission readiness.

“Blockchain technology is gaining traction in command and control systems for its potential to enhance data integrity, security, and transparency. Implementing blockchain-based solutions can help secure sensitive information and streamline processes such as supply chain management and asset tracking,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global command and control system market was valued at US$ 35.4 billion in 2023 .

billion in . From 2019 to 2023 , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.9%.

to , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% through 2034 .

through . By installation type, the new installation segment to account for a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034 .

through . The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 38.7 billion during the forecast period

billion during the forecast period The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the command and control system market are

Leonardo SPA

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Siemens AG

L3Harris

Thales Group

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Recent Development

In 2022, Thales Group secured a 10-year contract to deliver logistical support for the national air command and control system of the French military. The agreement tasks the company with maintaining the key components of the air surveillance system to fulfill the operational requirements of the French armed forces.

In the same year, Lockheed Martin Australia collaborated with the Royal Australian Air Force and Defence Science and Technology Group to investigate the implementation of artificial intelligence systems. The systems aim to facilitate swift decision-making at tactical levels of command and control across diverse domains.

More Valuable Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global command and control system market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.



To understand opportunities in the command and control system market, the market is segmented based on installation type (new installation, upgradation), installation base (fixed command center, deployable command center), and solution (software, hardware, services), application (airborne, maritime, land, space), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Command and Control System Market

By Installation Type:

New Installation

Upgradation

By Installation Base:

Fixed Command Center

Deployable Command Center

By Solution:

Software

Hardware

Services



By Application:

Airborne

Maritime

Land

Space

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



