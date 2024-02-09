Apheresis Equipment Market is set to Reach US$ 6.57 billion at a CAGR of 9.8% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Apheresis Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ 6.57 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global Apheresis Equipment Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, rising demand for blood components and plasma-derived therapies, and technological advancements in apheresis technology. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals a dynamic landscape dedicated to enhancing therapeutic plasma exchange and blood component collection for various medical conditions.

Apheresis Equipment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.83 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 6.57 billion Growth Rate 9.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Procedure, Technology, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Apheresis equipment refers to medical devices used for therapeutic plasma exchange, red blood cell depletion, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, and other extracorporeal blood purification procedures. The Apheresis Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of devices, including centrifugal apheresis systems, membrane-based apheresis systems, and automated collection devices, designed to efficiently separate blood components and perform therapeutic procedures in clinical settings.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Blood Components and Plasma-Derived Therapies: The growing prevalence of hematological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and solid organ transplantation drives the demand for blood components and plasma-derived therapies. Apheresis technology enables the selective collection of specific blood components, such as platelets, plasma, and white blood cells, for therapeutic purposes, addressing the diverse medical needs of patients.

Technological Advancements in Apheresis Systems: Ongoing advancements in apheresis technology enhance device performance, automation capabilities, and patient safety. Innovative features such as continuous flow centrifugation, closed-system processing, and real-time monitoring improve procedural efficiency, reduce operator variability, and minimize the risk of adverse events during apheresis procedures, driving the adoption of apheresis equipment in clinical practice.

Expanding Applications in Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) is increasingly utilized for the management of autoimmune disorders, neurologic diseases, and transplant-related complications. Apheresis equipment plays a crucial role in performing TPE procedures by selectively removing pathogenic antibodies, immune complexes, and toxic substances from the patient's plasma, contributing to disease remission and symptom relief in affected individuals.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Apheresis Equipment market features a competitive landscape with key players driving innovation and market expansion. The report profiles major companies, offering insights into their product portfolios, market share, strategic collaborations, and recent developments.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Apheresis Equipment Market presents significant opportunities, challenges such as high initial capital investment, reimbursement constraints, and regulatory compliance requirements need to be addressed. However, ongoing research, technological innovations, and the potential for market penetration in emerging economies offer avenues for growth and development in apheresis technology.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Devices Disposables GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE Leukapheresis Plasmapheresis Plateletpheresis Erythrocytapheresis Photopheresis Others GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Centrifugation Apheresis Membrane Separation GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Renal Disorders Hematological Disorders Neurological Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Others

Future Outlook:

