Global Adaptive AI Market Size To Exceed USD 32435.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 10.6%

New York, United States , Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adaptive AI Market Size is to Grow from USD 1034.9 Million in 2023 to USD 32435.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the projected period.





Adaptive AI allows machines to learn from their mistakes, adapt to changing conditions, and make more informed decisions. This paradigm shift is transforming the way AI systems interact with data, reshaping industries and increasing their effectiveness and efficiency. Artificial intelligence has proven to be a powerful tool with the potential to significantly impact businesses across a wide range of industries. However, the dynamic nature of our rapidly changing environment has made it difficult for traditional machine learning models to keep up, limiting their ability to handle the massive amounts of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) and self-driving vehicles. Owing to adaptive AI can learn continuously, it represents a significant advance in artificial intelligence. As new data becomes available, adaptive AI models may change and adapt quickly. The rising volume of data across various industries serves as a catalyst, boosting demand for adaptive AI to new heights. Furthermore, as businesses and individuals generate unprecedented amounts of data, adaptive AI systems are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this wealth of information. The large volume of data creates a rich tapestry from which these systems can learn, adapt, and gain valuable insights. In industries ranging from healthcare to finance, the sheer volume of data necessitates intelligent solutions capable of navigating and extracting meaningful patterns, making adaptive AI an important ally in managing and leveraging this data glut. In addition, increased data volumes aid in the refinement of adaptive AI algorithms and models. However, Ethical and bias concerns have a significant impact on market demand for adaptive AI, undermining trust and limiting widespread adoption. The inherent biases in training data can result in discriminatory outcomes, perpetuating and even exacerbating existing societal biases.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Adaptive AI Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Services), By Application (Real-time Adaptive AI, Offline Learning & Adaptation, Context-aware Adaptation, Autonomous Decision-Making, Others), By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), By End Use (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The platform segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the adaptive AI market is categorized into platform and services. Among these, the platform segment is expected to hold the largest share of the adaptive AI market during the forecast period. An adaptive AI platform is a cutting-edge approach to artificial intelligence that combines dynamic and adaptable learning capabilities. To develop systems that can adapt and change over time, it combines sophisticated machine learning and deep learning techniques with more traditional AI approaches.

The offline learning and adaptation segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global adaptive AI market during the anticipated period.

Based on the application, the global adaptive AI market is divided into real-time adaptive AI, offline learning and adaptation, context-aware adaptation, autonomous decision-making, and others. Among these, the offline learning and adaptation segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period. The ability of an adaptive AI system to learn and adapt offline is critical because it enables the system to improve even when no human interactions or real-time data sources are available. These procedures ensure that the AI system functions properly and remains current in dynamic environments. The ability of an AI to increase its knowledge and proficiency through the analysis of pre-collected information or historical data is known as "offline learning."

The deep learning dominates in the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global adaptive AI market is divided into machine learning, deep learning, reinforcement learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision. Among these, the deep learning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period. Deep learning algorithms can outperform humans at a variety of repetitive tasks. Furthermore, it can may ensure the work's quality and provide additional features like key insights. As a result, implementing deep learning in organizations can save time and money while allowing employees to focus on creative tasks that require human involvement.

The BFSI dominates in the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period.

Based on the end use, the global adaptive AI market is divided into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Among these, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global adaptive AI market during the forecast period. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at greatest pace in the adaptive AI market during the forecast period. Fraudulent activity poses a persistent threat to financial institutions. The ability of adaptive AI to scan massive amounts of data, identify patterns, and detect abnormalities in real time enables proactive fraud detection and prevention.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global adaptive AI market in the forecast period. Adaptive AI is commonly used in North American healthcare settings. Adaptive AI enables hospitals and other healthcare facilities to offer personalized treatment plans, predictive analytics, and real-time patient monitoring. Because of technological advancements, medical professionals can constantly modify their diagnostic and treatment plans in response to new findings in the field and information about individual patients. Furthermore, adaptive AI is essential for the development of robots, drones, and self-driving vehicles in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Adaptive AI market are Risingmax, Suffescom Solutions, Markovate, Dynam.Ai, Leewayhertz, Cygnus Software, Ness Digital Engineering, Softura, Apexon., General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Itron, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation, Landis+Gyr AG, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, SAS Institute Inc. joined the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII), a Smart Manufacturing Institute. This collaboration aims to accelerate the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing sector.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Adaptive AI Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Adaptive AI Market, By Component

Platform

Services

Global Adaptive AI Market, By Application

Real-time Adaptive AI

Offline Learning and Adaptation

Context-aware Adaptation

Autonomous Decision-Making

Others

Global Adaptive AI Market, By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Global Adaptive AI Market, By End Use

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Adaptive AI Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

