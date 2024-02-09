Hermès International: 2023 Full-Year Results

Outstanding sales and results in 2023

Revenue amounted to €13.4 billion

(+21% at constant exchange rates and +16% at current exchange rates)

Recurring operating income reached €5.7 billion (+20%)

Net profit amounted to €4.3 billion (+28%)

Paris, 9 February 2024

The group’s consolidated revenue amounted to €13,427 million in 2023, up 21% at constant exchange rates and 16% at current exchange rates compared to 2022. Recurring operating income amounted to €5,650 million, i.e. 42.1% of sales. Net profit group share reached €4,311 million, an increase of 28%.

In the fourth quarter 2023, sales reached €3,364 million, up 18% at constant exchange rates and 13% at current exchange rates, despite the particularly high comparison base in America and in Asia. The group pursued the trend seen over the third quarter, thanks to sustained sales.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, said: “In 2023, Hermès has once again cultivated its singularity and achieved an outstanding performance in all métiers and across all regions against a high base. These solid results reflect the strong desirability of our collections and the commitment and talent of the house’s women and men. I thank them all warmly.”

Sales by geographical area at the end of December

(at constant exchange rates unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of December, all the geographical areas posted a solid performance with homogeneous growth of around 20%. Sales increased both in the group’s stores (+20%), which benefitted from a strong demand and the reinforcement of the exclusive distribution network, and in wholesale activities (+24%), driven by the travel retail business.

Asia excluding Japan (+19%) pursued its strong growth, with significant increases in sales in all the countries of the region. A second store opened in October in Chengdu, the capital city of the province of Sichuan, becoming the house’s thirty-third address in Mainland China, following the opening of a store in Tianjin in July. In Korea, the store at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul reopened in December after renovation and extension work.

Japan (+26%) recorded a steady and sustained increase in sales. The Daimaru Sapporo store on Hokkaido island and the Takashimaya store in the centre of Kyoto were inaugurated in October and November, after renovation and expansion.

America (+21%) confirmed an outstanding performance, in particular in the second half of the year. After being renovated and expanded, the Chicago store was inaugurated at the end of October, and the Bellagio store reopened in Las Vegas in December, following the store openings of Naples on the Gulf of Mexico in February, Aspen in June and Los Angeles Topanga in July. The Hermès in the Making travelling exhibition which showcases the know-how of the House, met with great success in Chicago in October.

Europe excluding France (+20%) and France (+20%) recorded robust growth, thanks to the loyalty of local clients and to the dynamic of tourists flows. Following renovation, the Crans-Montana store in Switzerland reopened in December, after the store located in the historic centre of Bordeaux in November and the Vienna store in Austria in September. The Silk event Par un beau soir de carrés, staged in Brussels in November, attracted great attention.

Sales by sector at the end of December

(at constant exchange rates unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of December 2023, all the métiers confirmed their solid momentum, with Ready-to-wear and Accessories, Watches and Other Hermès Sectors achieving a remarkable increase.

The Leather Goods and Saddlery métier (+17%), which demand is very sustained, saw a strong increase. The Maximors bag, with its sterling work, and Della Cavalleria Élan and Arçon bags have been unveiled. Finally, the models displaying exceptional savoir-faire in an Arts & Craft’s spirit around the Haut à Courroies notably have met with great success.

In 2023, Hermès inaugurated the leather goods workshops in Louviers and la Sormonne, the first two industrial buildings in France to carry the E4C2 label that assesses environmental performance based on energy consumption and carbon emissions. Production capacities continue to grow with four leather goods workshop projects over the next four years: Riom (Puy-de-Dôme) in 2024, L’Isle-d’Espagnac (Charente) in 2025, Loupes (Gironde) in 2026 and Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes) scheduled for 2027, which will reinforce the nine centres of expertise located all over France. Hermès continues to reinforce its local anchoring in France in regions with strong manufacturing know-how, while also developing employment and training.

The Ready-to-wear and Accessories sector (+28%) pursued its strong growth, thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear and footwear collections. The men’s and women’s spring-summer 2024 collections were very well received when they were presented at fashion shows in June and September respectively.

The Silk and Textiles sector (+16%) recorded a solid performance, supported by the success of the collections which feature exceptional materials and unique craftsmanship. Production capacities continue to expand, notably with the set-up of a new printing line at the Pierre-Bénite site in Lyon.

The Perfume and Beauty sector (+12%) benefitted from the success of both the latest creations and the House’s classics such as Terre d'Hermès, the Jardins collection and Twilly d’Hermès. The Hermès Beauty range was enhanced with a fifth chapter at the end of September, Regard Hermès, inspired by the House’s emblematic shades, as well as with limited editions of Rouge Hermès.

The Watches métier (+23%) confirmed its splendid performance, displaying singular creativity and remarkable watchmaking know-how, in both the complication models and the House’s iconic models. The Hermès H08 line is a great success and welcomed several new models this year.

The Other Hermès sectors (+26%), which include Jewellery and Homeware, recorded strong growth. Jewellery showcased the Chaîne d’ancre design, reinterpreted in a multitude of shapes and materials unveiled at an exhibition at the Faubourg store in Paris in July.

Outstanding results

Recurring operating income increased by 20% to €5,650 million compared to €4,697 million in 2022. Thanks to the strong sales growth and the favourable impact of currency hedging, annual recurring operating profitability reached its highest level ever at 42.1%, up from 40.5% in 2022.

Consolidated net profit group share amounted to €4,311 million (32.1% of sales) compared to €3,367 million in 2022, an increase of 28% resulting from the outstanding operating performance as well as an improved return on cash management.

Operating cash flow was €5,123 million, up 25%. This enabled us to finance €859 million of operating investments and a €794 million increase in working capital requirements, consistent with the strong rise in activity. Adjusted free cash flow reached €3,192 million.

After distribution of the ordinary dividend (€1,359 million) and inclusion of financial investments (€316 million) and treasury share buybacks (€132 million for 74,954 shares outside the liquidity contract), the restated net cash position increased by €1,422 million to €11,164 million compared to €9,742 million as at 31 December 2022.

A sustainable and responsible model

The Hermès group continued to recruit and increased its workforce by around 2,400 people. At the end of 2023, the group had 22,040 employees, including 13,700 in France. Over the past three years, Hermès has created more than 5,400 jobs, including 3,300 in France.

True to its commitment as a responsible employer, and its policy of sharing the fruits of growth with all those who contribute to it on a daily basis, Hermès will pay at the beginning of the year a bonus of €4,000 to all its employees worldwide in respect of 2023, after announcing last July a new plan for the allocation of free shares to all the employees. Hermès is strengthening its commitments in the fields of education and knowledge transmission particularly through the deployment of the École Hermès des savoir-faire, which has extended its leatherwork, cutting and stitching diploma courses in 8 regional training schools in France this year.

In line with the House’s commitments to the fight against climate change, Hermès pursued its actions in line with its emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). Hermès aims to reduce emissions by 50.4% on scope 1 and 2 in absolute value and by 58.1% in intensity on scope 3, over the 2018-2030 period. Pursuing its commitment to quality and the development of sustainable materials for its 16 business lines, the House is continuing its drive to achieve certification for its 44 supply chains by 2024. Thus, at the end of December, more than 80% of the leather goods division’s suppliers were LWG (Leather Working Group) certified.

In 2023, the group has initiated the Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN) process to set scientific targets for nature, in particular in biodiversity, fresh water, forests and soils. Hermès is one of 120 companies worldwide to have launched this process. Regarding the protection of natural resources, the House also implemented its particularly demanding responsible real estate standard that integrates sustainability issues across the life cycle of real estate projects.

Proposed dividend

At the General meeting to be held on 30 April 2024, a dividend proposal of €15.00 per share will be made. The €3.50 interim dividend that will be paid on 15 February 2024, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting. In addition, an exceptional dividend of €10.00 per share will be proposed to the General meeting.

Post-closing event

No significant event has occurred since the closing on 31 December 2023. In line with its distribution network vertical integration strategy, the house has reinforced its relationship with its historical partner in the Middle East. Thus, Hermès became in early 2024 a majority shareholder alongside its partner in the retail activities located in the United Arab Emirates. The latter remains the majority shareholder in the other countries of the region (Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain). The impact of the change in consolidation method resulting from this acquisition of a majority stake and the amount paid will not be significant on the 2024 consolidated financial statements.

Outlook

In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical, and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

The group has moved into 2024 with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients.

Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.

For 2024, the theme will be In the Spirit of the Faubourg. This place, the fruit of Émile Hermès’ dream, is the beating heart of the house. It accompanies Hermès everywhere and inspires the effervescence and joyful spirit so dear to the house.

At the Supervisory Board meeting on 8 February 2024, Executive Management presented the audited financial statements for 2023.

The audit procedures have been completed and the audit report is under preparation.

Upcoming events:

25 April 2024: Q1 2024 revenue publication

30 April 2024: General meeting of shareholders

25 July 2024: publication of H1 2024 results (after market)







2023 KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros 2023 2022 Revenue 13,427 11,602 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 15.7 % 29.2% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 20.6 % 23.4% Recurring operating income (2) 5,650 4,697 As a % of revenue 42.1% 40.5% Operating income 5,650 4,697 As a % of revenue 42.1% 40.5% Net profit – Group share 4,311 3,367 As a % of revenue 32.1% 29.0% Operating cash flows 5,123 4,111 Operating investments 859 518 Adjusted free cash flow (3) 3,192 3,405 Equity – Group share 15,201 12,440 Net cash position (4) 10,625 9,223 Restated net cash position (5) 11,164 9,742 Workforce (number of employees) (6) 22,037 19,686

(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying the average exchange rates of the previous period to the current period’s revenue, for each currency.

(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by the group’s General Management. It corresponds to the operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact likely to affect the understanding of the group’s economic performance.

(3) Adjusted free cash flow corresponds to the sum of operating cash flows and change in working capital requirement, less operating investments and repayment of lease liabilities, as per IFRS cash flow statement.

(4) The net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents on the asset side of the balance sheet, less bank overdrafts presented within the short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liability side of the balance sheet. It does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to the net cash position, plus cash investments that do not meet IFRS criteria for cash equivalents as a result of their original maturity of more than three months, minus borrowings and financial liabilities.

(6) The headcount relates to employees on permanent contracts and those on fixed-term contracts lasting more than 9 months.

INFORMATION BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE (a)

As of Dec. 31st Evolution /2022 In millions of Euros 2023 2022 Published At constant exchange rates France 1,274 1,064 19.8% 19.8% Europe (excl. France) 1,818 1,536 18.4% 20.2% Total Europe 3,093 2,600 19.0% 20.0% Japan 1,260 1,101 14.5% 25.7% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 6,273 5,556 12.9% 19.1% Total Asia 7,533 6,657 13.2% 20.2% Americas 2,502 2,138 17.1% 20.5% Other 299 207 44.4% 44.0% TOTAL 13,427 11,602 15.7% 20.6%





4th quarter Evolution /2022 In millions of Euros 2023 2022 Published At constant exchange rates France 359 311 15.5% 15.5% Europe (excl. France) 491 413 18.9% 21.0% Total Europe 850 724 17.4% 18.6% Japan 321 279 15.0% 26.2% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,401 1,314 6.6% 12.3% Total Asia 1,722 1,593 8.1% 14.8% Americas 717 620 15.7% 21.6% Other 76 54 39.4% 39.2% TOTAL 3,364 2,991 12.5% 17.5%

(a) Sales by destination.

INFORMATION BY SECTOR

As of Dec. 31st Evolution /2022 In millions of Euros 2023 2022 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 5,547 4,963 11.8% 16.7% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 3,879 3,152 23.1% 28.2% Silk and Textiles 932 842 10.7% 15.6% Other Hermès sectors (3) 1,653 1,371 20.5% 25.8% Perfume and Beauty 492 448 9.8% 11.7% Watches 611 519 17.7% 23.2% Other products (4) 313 306 2.2% 5.2% TOTAL 13,427 11,602 15.7% 20.6%





4th quarter Evolution /2022 In millions of Euros 2023 2022 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,371 1,300 5.4% 10.4% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 945 775 21.9% 27.5% Silk and Textiles 285 263 8.3% 13.3% Other Hermès sectors (3) 413 348 18.9% 24.4% Perfume and Beauty 126 105 19.9% 22.2% Watches 138 118 16.7% 22.0% Other products (4) 87 82 5.6% 8.8% TOTAL 3,364 2,991 12.5% 17.5%

(1) The “Leather Goods and Saddlery” business line includes bags, riding, memory holders and small leather goods.

(2) The “Ready-to-wear and Accessories” business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.

(3) The “Other Hermès business lines” include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The “Other products” include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

2023 quarterly revenue

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2023 Revenue (in €m) 3,380 3,317 3,365 3,364 13,427 Growth at current exchange rates 22.3% 22.4% 7.3 % 12.5 % 15.7 % Growth at constant exchange rates 23.0% 27.5% 15.6 % 17.5 % 20.6%

Extra-financial performances

RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYER

2,400

Jobs created



DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

6.85%

Direct disability employment rate



GENDER EQUALITY

60%

Women managers in the group







VERTICAL

INTEGRATION

55%

Manufactured in its in-house and exclusive workshops







LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS

19 years

Average age of supplier relationships (Top 50)







LOCAL

ANCHORING

74%

Objects

made in France







CLIMATE

Scopes 1 & 2 (SBTi)

-30%

Emissions reduction in absolute value between in 2023 vs 2022









BIODIVERSITY

SBTN

Scientific approach for

nature initiated







WATER

CONSUMPTION

-62%

Industrial water intensity

over 10 years



TRANSPARENCY

AWARDS

#1

CAC

LARGE 60







COMMITTED TO COMMUNITIES

400

Local actions and

partnerships in 2023









DURABILITY

> 200,000

Repairs

in workshops





APPENDIX – EXTRACT FROM CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

Financial statements of the year, including notes to the consolidated accounts, will be available at the end of March 2024 on the website https://finance.hermes.com, together with the other chapters of the Annual Financial Report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In millions of euros 2023 2022 Revenue 13,427 11,602 Cost of sales (3,720) (3,389) Gross margin 9,708 8,213 Sales and administrative expenses (3,169) (2,680) Other income and expenses (889) (836) Recurring operating income 5,650 4,697 Other non-recurring income and expenses - - Operating income 5,650 4,697 Net financial income 190 (62) Net income before tax 5,840 4,635 Income tax (1,623) (1,305) Net income from associates 105 50 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 4,322 3,380 Non-controlling interests (12) (13) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 4,311 3,367 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 41.19 32.20 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 41.12 32.09

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In millions of euros 2023 2022 Consolidated net income 4,322 3,380 Changes in foreign currency adjustments 1 (114) 126 Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies 1 2 7 129 change in fair value 69 23 recycling through profit or loss (63) 106 Assets at fair value 2 - 333 Employee benefit obligations: change in value linked to actuarial gains and losses 2 10 41 Net comprehensive income 4,225 4,009 attributable to owners of the parent 4,213 3,996 attributable to non-controlling interests 13 14 (1) Transferable through profit or loss.

(2) Net of tax.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

In millions of euros 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Goodwill 72 - Intangible assets 225 213 Right-of-use assets 1,716 1,582 Property, plant and equipment 2,340 2,007 Investment property 7 8 Financial assets 1,141 1,109 Investments in associates 200 54 Loans and deposits 70 65 Deferred tax assets 631 555 Other non-current assets 37 39 Non-current assets 6,438 5,630 Inventories and work-in-progress 2,414 1,779 Trade and other receivables 431 383 Current tax receivables 51 19 Other current assets 300 263 Financial derivatives 188 160 Cash and cash equivalents 10,625 9,225 Current assets 14,008 11,828 TOTAL ASSETS 20,447 17,459

LIABILITIES

In millions of euros 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Share capital 54 54 Share premium 50 50 Treasury shares (698) (674) Reserves 10,744 8,795 Foreign currency adjustments 189 303 Revaluation adjustments 553 546 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,311 3,367 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 15,201 12,440 Non-controlling interests 2 16 Equity 15,203 12,457 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in more than one year 50 35 Lease liabilities due in more than one year 1,720 1,629 Non-current provisions 31 30 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in more than one year 151 181 Deferred tax liabilities 2 20 Other non-current liabilities 106 103 Non-current liabilities 2,060 1,998 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in less than one year 1 2 Lease liabilities due in less than one year 289 268 Current provisions 134 133 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in less than one year 16 15 Trade and other payables 880 777 Financial derivatives 45 74 Current tax liabilities 586 496 Other current liabilities 1,233 1,239 Current liabilities 3,183 3,004 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,447 17,459

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In millions of euros



Number of shares



Share capital



Share premium



Treasury shares



Consolidated reserves and net income attributable to owners of the parent



Actuarial gains and losses



Foreign currency adjustments



Revaluation adjustments Financial investments Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Equity As at 1 January 2022 105,569,412 54 50 (551) 9,712 (125) 178 188 (105) 9,400 12 9,412 Net income - - - 3,367 - - - - 3,367 13 3,380 Other comprehensive income - - - - 41 125 333 129 628 1 630 Comprehensive income - - - 3,367 41 125 333 129 3,996 14 4,009 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - (123) 2 - - - - (121) - (121) Share-based payments - - - 55 - - - - 55 - 55 Dividends paid - - - (845) - - - - (845) (8) (852) Other - - - (44) - - - - (44) (2) (46) As at 31 December 2022 105,569,412 54 50 (674) 12,247 (85) 303 521 25 12,440 16 12,457 Net income - - - 4,311 - - - - 4,311 12 4,322 Other comprehensive income - - - - 10 (115) - 7 (98) 1 (97) Comprehensive income - - - 4,311 10 (115) - 7 4,213 13 4,225 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - (24) (105) - - - - (129) - (129) Share-based payments - - - 104 - - - - 104 - 104 Dividends paid - - - (1,376) - - - - (1,376) (10) (1,386) Other - - - (51) - - - - (51) (17) (68) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 105,569,412 54 50 (698) 15,130 (75) 189 521 32 15,201 2 15,203

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

In millions of euros 2023 2022 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,311 3,367 Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets, rights of use and impairment losses 772 730 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on fair value adjustments 56 12 Change in provisions 15 12 Net income from associates (105) (50) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 12 13 Capital gains or losses on disposals and impact of changes in scope of consolidation (14) (1) Deferred tax expense (14) (16) Accrued expenses and income related to share-based payments 104 55 Dividend income (12) (11) Other (0) (0) Operating cash flows 5,123 4,111 Change in working capital requirements (794) 73 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 4,328 4,184 Operating investments (859) (518) Acquisitions of consolidated shares (288) (1) Acquisitions of other financial assets (52) (165) Disposals of operating assets 0 1 Disposals of consolidated shares and impact of losses of control - 0 Disposals of other financial assets - 5 Change in payables and receivables related to investing activities 93 32 Dividends received 112 67 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (995) (579) Dividends paid (1,386) (852) Repayment of lease liabilities (277) (261) Treasury share buybacks net of disposals (130) (123) Borrowing subscriptions 0 0 Repayment of borrowings (1) (0) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) (1,794) (1,237) Foreign currency translation adjustment (D) (138) 159 CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 1,402 2,528 Net cash position at the beginning of the period 9,223 6,695 Net cash position at the end of the period 10,625 9,223

REMINDER

2023 HALF YEAR KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 6,698 5,475 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 22.3% 29.3% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 25.2% 23.2% Recurring operating income (2) 2,947 2,304 As a % of revenue 44.0% 42.1% Operating income 2,947 2,304 As a % of revenue 44.0% 42.1% Net profit – Group share 2,226 1,641 As a % of revenue 33.2% 30.0% Operating cash flows 2,615 2,001 Investments (excluding financial investments) 249 190 Adjusted free cash flow (3) 1,720 1,421 Equity – Group share 13,249 10,259 Net cash position (4) 9,326 7,280 Restated net cash position (5) 9,848 7,685 Workforce (number of employees) (6) 20,607 18,428

(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying the average exchange rates of the previous period to the current period’s revenue, for each currency.

(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by the group’s General Management. It corresponds to the operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact likely to affect the understanding of the group’s economic performance.

(3) Adjusted free cash flow corresponds to the sum of operating cash flows and change in working capital requirement, less operating investments and repayment of lease liabilities, as per IFRS cash flow statement.

(4) The net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents on the asset side of the balance sheet, less bank overdrafts presented within the short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liability side of the balance sheet. It does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to the net cash position, plus cash investments that do not meet IFRS criteria for cash equivalents as a result of their original maturity of more than three months, minus borrowings and financial liabilities.

(6) The headcount relates to employees on permanent contracts and those on fixed-term contracts lasting more than 9 months.

