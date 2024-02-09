Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2023

Period October – December

Order intake increased by 12 percent to MSEK 256 (228)

Revenue increased by 3 percent to MSEK 204 (199)

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 205 (199), i.e., an underlying organic increase of 3 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 9.2 (14.3)

Currency loss mainly attributable to Turkey amounted to MSEK -2.8 (+2.8)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 5.7 (9.1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.80)





Period January - December

Order intake decreased by 16 percent to MSEK 828 (983)

Revenue decreased by 8 percent to MSEK 870 (943)

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 844 (943), i.e., an underlying organic decrease of 10 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 63.0 (136.4)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 39.4 (101.0)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.45 (8.86)

Net cash excluding IFRS 16 amounted to MSEK 17 (33)





Significant events after the quarter

The board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting a dividend of SEK 1.00 (5.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 11.4 (57.0)

Nilorngruppen has initiated a strategic collaboration with Worldfavor, strengthening the Nilorn:CONNECT solution and offer to our customers on their journey towards the Digital Product Passport.

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 9 February 2024

