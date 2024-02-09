Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2023 on February 16, 2024



Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release for year 2023 on Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 8.00 a.m. Finnish time.

A press, analyst and investor conference will be held at FLIK’s Eliel studio in Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki on February 16, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The financial statement release will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson. The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com/en before the conference.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q4-2023 . Questions can be asked after the event by telephone by registering through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048701 . After registering, participants will be given a telephone number and identifier to participate in the telephone conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

