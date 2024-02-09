9 February 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting held at 4:45pm on Thursday 8 February 2024, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 15 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld** 01 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2023 15,728,776 98.76% 197,720 1.24% 15,728,776 4.61% 247,618 02 Approve directors’ remuneration report 14,147,293 90.14% 1,548,285 9.86% 14,147,293 4.54% 478,536 03 Approve the remuneration policy 13,827,588 88.56% 1,786,973 11.44% 13,827,588 4.52% 559,553 04 Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 15,042,586 96.08% 613,132 3.92% 15,042,586 4.53% 519,396 05 Re-elect David Brock as a director 13,334,706 92.61% 1,063,725 7.39% 13,334,706 4.17% 1,775,683 06 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 13,527,527 85.36% 2,320,214 14.64% 13,527,527 4.59% 326,373 07 Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director 15,043,879 95.00% 791,402 5.00% 15,043,879 4.58% 338,833 08 Re-elect Justin Ward as a director 14,832,985 93.74% 990,289 6.26% 14,832,985 4.58% 350,840 09 Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director 14,860,348 94.11% 930,711 5.89% 14,860,348 4.57% 383,055 10 Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director 14,740,996 93.48% 1,028,249 6.52% 14,740,996 4.56% 404,869 11 To approve the final dividend 16,033,132 99.37% 102,173 0.63% 16,033,132 4.67% 38,809 12 To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative 15,669,231 97.93% 330,781 2.07% 15,669,231 4.63% 174,102 13 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares 15,334,466 96.38% 575,920 3.62% 15,334,466 4.60% 263,728 14 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 13,836,472 89.51% 1,622,351 10.49% 13,836,472 4.47% 715,291 15 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 15,621,841 97.30% 433,761 2.70% 15,621,841 4.65% 118,512

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 7 February 2024, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 345,560,959 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 345,560,959 shares.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31