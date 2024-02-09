Genome Editing Market Report 2024: CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genome Editing Market, 2023-2035: Focus on Technology, Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genome editing market size for technologies is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the genome editing market, during the given forecast period. Further, the genome editing market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the genome editing market analysis are briefly discussed below.

Genome Editing Market: Current Market Landscape

The genome editing market landscape is concentrated with the presence of over 110 genome editing companies (very large, large, mid-sized and small companies). Of these, 57% of the companies were established post-2016, indicating significant start-up activity in the genome editing industry. Examples of companies (established in 2022 and 2023, in alphabetical order) include Akribion Genomics, CorriXR Therapeutics, Couragene, GENETAGUS, GrittGene Therapeutics, Nvelop Therapeutics, Primera Therapeutics and SE Therapeutics.

Moreover, some of the stakeholders engaged in genome editing market also offer gene editing services in order to optimize the use of their resources and augment their revenue generation opportunities. In Europe, Horizon Discovery (also known as Revvity) emerged as the only genetic engineering company whose business model operates via in-house development of gene edited therapies, licensing of its Pin-pointT base editing platform and through genome editing service capabilities.

CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools

Of all the genome editing tools, CRISPR technology, specifically, CRISPR-Cas9 has emerged as the leading genetic engineering technique developed by the stakeholders in the gene editing market. Recently, the domain has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional CRISPR technology to base editing and prime editing techniques. These novel tools are aimed to improve the long-term safety and efficiency of gene delivery. In this market report, the analyst has captured all the genome editing tools (including CRISPR technology) developed by genome editing companies that are relevant to drug discovery, regenerative medicine and diagnostic applications.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the genome editing companies offering various gene editing technologies. Of these, majority of the technology developers are based in North America. It is worth noting that Intellia Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences and Metagenomi (arranged in alphabetical order) are the mid-sized companies based in North America that operate as base editing companies.

Technology Licensing Deals are Driving the Overall Partnership Activity

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the genome editing market for different purposes, including technology licensing, research and development, product licensing and product development. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 250 strategic partnerships have been inked by the technology developers in the genome engineering market. Up lately, the pharmaceutical companies have been engaged in the acquisition of other market players engaged in the genome editing industry in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive pipeline. In March 2023, WuXi AppTec acquired OXGENE and enhanced its capabilities for the development of cell and gene therapies. Earlier, in February 2023, Ensoma acquired Twelve Bio, a gene editing company working in area of the CRISPR medicines. As more drug developers license genome editing technology for evaluation, the market growth is expected to witness favorable market growth during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $14.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS



4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION



6. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Genome Editing: Technology Landscape

6.3. Genome Editing: Technology Developer Landscape



7. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Arcturus Therapeutics

8.3. Beam Therapeutics

8.4. Caribou Biosciences

8.5. Century Therapeutics

8.6. CRISPR Therapeutics

8.7. Editas Medicine

8.8. Graphite Bio

8.9. Intellia Therapeutics

8.10. Prime Medicine

8.11. Vor Biopharma

8.12. Other Leading Players

8.12.1. Avectas

8.12.2. Bio-Sourcing

8.12.3. Edigene

8.12.4. Flash Therapeutics

8.12.5. Fortgen

8.12.6. G+FLAS Life Sciences

8.12.7. Ntrans Technologies

8.12.8. OXGENE

8.12.9. Revvity

8.12.10. TargetGene Biotechnologies

8.12.11. ZeClinics



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Genome Editing Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations



10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Analysis

10.4. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.5. Patent Valuation Analysis



11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding

11.3. Genome Editing Domain: Funding and Investment Analysis



12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES



13. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Genome Editing Technologies Market, Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



14. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF GENE EDITING TECHNIQUE

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. CRISPR-Cas System: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

14.4. TALENs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

14.5. Meganucleases: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

14.6. ZFNs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

14.7. Other Techniques: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



15. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Cell Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

15.4. Gene Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

15.5. Other Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



16. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE EDITING APPROACH

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Gene Knock-Out Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

16.4. Gene Knock-In Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



17. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY METHOD

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Ex-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

17.4. In-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



18. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY MODALITY

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

18.4. Non-Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



19. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Drug Discovery and Development: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

19.4. Diagnostics: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



20. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF END USER

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

20.4. Academic and Research Institutes: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



21. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. North America: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

21.4. Europe: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

21.5. Asia-Pacific: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



22. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF PAYMENT METHOD EMPLOYED

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Milestone Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

22.4. Upfront Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)



23. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: LEADING INDUSTRY PLAYERS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Leading Industry Players



