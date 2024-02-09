Genome Editing Market Report 2024: CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genome Editing Market, 2023-2035: Focus on Technology, Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genome editing market size for technologies is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2035).
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the genome editing market, during the given forecast period. Further, the genome editing market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the genome editing market analysis are briefly discussed below.
Genome Editing Market: Current Market Landscape
The genome editing market landscape is concentrated with the presence of over 110 genome editing companies (very large, large, mid-sized and small companies). Of these, 57% of the companies were established post-2016, indicating significant start-up activity in the genome editing industry. Examples of companies (established in 2022 and 2023, in alphabetical order) include Akribion Genomics, CorriXR Therapeutics, Couragene, GENETAGUS, GrittGene Therapeutics, Nvelop Therapeutics, Primera Therapeutics and SE Therapeutics.
Moreover, some of the stakeholders engaged in genome editing market also offer gene editing services in order to optimize the use of their resources and augment their revenue generation opportunities. In Europe, Horizon Discovery (also known as Revvity) emerged as the only genetic engineering company whose business model operates via in-house development of gene edited therapies, licensing of its Pin-pointT base editing platform and through genome editing service capabilities.
CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools
Of all the genome editing tools, CRISPR technology, specifically, CRISPR-Cas9 has emerged as the leading genetic engineering technique developed by the stakeholders in the gene editing market. Recently, the domain has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional CRISPR technology to base editing and prime editing techniques. These novel tools are aimed to improve the long-term safety and efficiency of gene delivery. In this market report, the analyst has captured all the genome editing tools (including CRISPR technology) developed by genome editing companies that are relevant to drug discovery, regenerative medicine and diagnostic applications.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the genome editing companies offering various gene editing technologies. Of these, majority of the technology developers are based in North America. It is worth noting that Intellia Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences and Metagenomi (arranged in alphabetical order) are the mid-sized companies based in North America that operate as base editing companies.
Technology Licensing Deals are Driving the Overall Partnership Activity
Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the genome editing market for different purposes, including technology licensing, research and development, product licensing and product development. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 250 strategic partnerships have been inked by the technology developers in the genome engineering market. Up lately, the pharmaceutical companies have been engaged in the acquisition of other market players engaged in the genome editing industry in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive pipeline. In March 2023, WuXi AppTec acquired OXGENE and enhanced its capabilities for the development of cell and gene therapies. Earlier, in February 2023, Ensoma acquired Twelve Bio, a gene editing company working in area of the CRISPR medicines. As more drug developers license genome editing technology for evaluation, the market growth is expected to witness favorable market growth during the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|270
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$14.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
6. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Genome Editing: Technology Landscape
6.3. Genome Editing: Technology Developer Landscape
7. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Arcturus Therapeutics
8.3. Beam Therapeutics
8.4. Caribou Biosciences
8.5. Century Therapeutics
8.6. CRISPR Therapeutics
8.7. Editas Medicine
8.8. Graphite Bio
8.9. Intellia Therapeutics
8.10. Prime Medicine
8.11. Vor Biopharma
8.12. Other Leading Players
8.12.1. Avectas
8.12.2. Bio-Sourcing
8.12.3. Edigene
8.12.4. Flash Therapeutics
8.12.5. Fortgen
8.12.6. G+FLAS Life Sciences
8.12.7. Ntrans Technologies
8.12.8. OXGENE
8.12.9. Revvity
8.12.10. TargetGene Biotechnologies
8.12.11. ZeClinics
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Genome Editing Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations
10. PATENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Analysis
10.4. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
10.5. Patent Valuation Analysis
11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Types of Funding
11.3. Genome Editing Domain: Funding and Investment Analysis
12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
13. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Genome Editing Technologies Market, Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF GENE EDITING TECHNIQUE
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3. CRISPR-Cas System: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.4. TALENs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.5. Meganucleases: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.6. ZFNs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.7. Other Techniques: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Cell Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15.4. Gene Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15.5. Other Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
16. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE EDITING APPROACH
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Gene Knock-Out Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
16.4. Gene Knock-In Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
17. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY METHOD
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Ex-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
17.4. In-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
18. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY MODALITY
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
18.4. Non-Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
19. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Drug Discovery and Development: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
19.4. Diagnostics: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
20. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF END USER
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
20.4. Academic and Research Institutes: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. North America: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21.4. Europe: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21.5. Asia-Pacific: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
22. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF PAYMENT METHOD EMPLOYED
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Milestone Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
22.4. Upfront Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
23. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: LEADING INDUSTRY PLAYERS
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Leading Industry Players
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Abcam
- Acrigen Biosciences
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Affini-T Therapeutics
- Aju IB Investments
- Akribion Genomics
- Aldevron
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alia Therapeutics
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Ally Bridge Group
- Almirall
- Altium Capital
- Amgen Ventures
- Andreessen Horowitz
- AnGes
- Ankarys Therapeutics
- ANLBIO
- APEIRON Biologics
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Applied StemCell
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- ARCH Venture Partners
- Arctoris
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Arix Bioscience
- Armistice Capital
- Avoro Ventures
- Axcelead
- Axxam
- Bain Capital Life Sciences
- Bayer
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bio Palette
- Bio-Sourcing
- Biocytogen
- Biogen
- Bioluminescence Ventures
- Bioneer
- Blink Therapeutics
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- BOP Capital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Boxer Capital
- BRAIN Biotech
- BrainXell
- Branca Bunus
- BrightPath Biotherapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C4U
- C4X Discovery
- CaaS Capital
- Cabaletta Bio
- Canaccord Genuity
- Capsida Biotherapeutics
- Capstan Therapeutics
- Caribou Biosciences
- Cartherics
- CasCure Therapeutics
- Casdin Capital
- Caszyme
- Catalent
- CCRM
- CD Capital
- Cellecta
- Cellectis
- CellFE
- Celularity
- Century Therapeutics
- CF Foundation
- CHA Biotech
- CHA Research Institute
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association
- China Life Healthcare Fund
- ChristianaCare
- Cimeio Therapeutics
- Clairvoyant Ventures
- CorriXR Therapeutics
- Cosmo Bio
- Cota Capital
- Couragene
- CPE
- Creative Biogene
- Curamys
- Curia
- CyGenica
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- Cytosurge
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- D1 Capital Partners
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Danaher
- DCI Partners
- Decheng Capital
- DefiniGEN
- Delos Capital
- Dynamk Capital
- EcoR1 Capital
- EdiGene
- Editas Medicine
- eGenesis
- Elaia Partners
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly
- Emerson Collective
- Empirica
- Ennovation Ventures
- Ensoma
- EPIQ Capital Group
- ERS Genomics
- ETP Ventures
- Eurofins
- EV Biologics
- Evercrisp Biosciences
- Evotec
- Excision BioTherapeutics
- Exothera
- F-Prime Capital
- Farallon Capital
- FASMAC
- Feldan Therapeutics
- Flash Therapeutics
- Foresite Capital
- Fortgen
- Future Fields
- G+FLAS Life Sciences
- GC Cell
- GEcoll Biomedical
- GEMoaB
- GenAhead Bio
- GeneLancet Biosciences
- Genentech
- GENETAGUS
- Genethon
- Genexine
- GenKOre
- Gilead Sciences
- GL Ventures
- GordonMD Global Investments
- Graphite Bio
- GreatPoint Ventures
- Green Cross LabCell
- Green Sands
- Gritstone Oncology
- GrittGene Therapeutics
- GSK Consumer Healthcare
- HBM Healthcare Investments
- HebeCell
- Heights Capital
- Hera Biolabs
- Hercules Capital
- Hitachi Ventures
- Hunterian Medicine
- IDG Capital
- iECURE
- Illumina
- Immatics
- Immunochina
- Inceptor Bio
- Incisive Genetics
- Infinome Biosciences
- Inhibrx
- Innovation Agency
- Inscripta
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Intima Bioscience
- Invus
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Irving Investors
- JAFCO
- Janssen Biotech
- Jasper Therapeutics
- Kite Ventures
- Kiwoom Investment
- Kleiner Perkins
- KRYSP-R
- KSQ Therapeutics
- Kyverna Therapeutics
- Lake Bleu Capital
- Lapam Capital
- Leaps by Bayer
- Lepton Pharmaceuticals
- LG Chem
- Life Edit Therapeutics
- LifeSci Venture Partners
- Lilly Asia Venture
- LogicBio Therapeutics
- Longmen Capital
- Lonza
- Loyal Valley Capital
- Lyell Immunopharma
- LYFE Capital
- MacHall Group
- Macrogen
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Makana Therapeutics
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Matrix Partners China
- Maxcyte
- Mayfield
- Mayo Clinic
- Mercia
- Merck
- Metagenomi
- Micro CRISPR
- MidCap Financial
- Mind the Byte
- Mizuho Securities
- Modalis Therapeutics
- Moderna
- Mogrify
- Moogene Medi
- Morningside Ventures
- Myeloid Therapeutics
- Merieux Developpement
- Nanjing Bioheng Biotech
- National Science Foundation
- Nephrogen
- Neukio Biotherapeutics
- Newpath Partners
- Newtyn Management
- Nippon Gene
- Nkarta
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Novartis
- Novo Holdings
- Novo Nordisk
- Ntrans Technologies
- NUVISAN ICB
- Nvelop Therapeutics
- Oak HC/FT
- Octagon Capital
- ONK Therapeutics
- Orbital Therapeutics
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Outpace Bio
- Oxford Finance
- OXGENE
- Paladin Capital
- PanCELLa
- Pangen Biotech
- Panmure Gordon
- Pantherna Therapeutics
- Pencil Biosciences
- Perceptive Advisors
- Pfizer
- PFM Health Sciences
- Phen Vista
- Pluristyx
- Polaris Partners
- Polyplus-transfection
- Precision BioSciences
- Prevail Therapeutics
- Prime Medicine
- Primera Therapeutics
- Primordial Genetics
- ProBioGen
- Promega
- Prorenata Biotech
- QUIDDITAS Therapeutics
- RA Capital Management
- Recipharm
- ReCode Therapeutics
- Recombinetics
- Red Tree Venture Capital
- Redmile Group
- Reforgene Medicine
- Rege Nephro
- Regeneron
- Resilience
- Rewrite Therapeutics
- Ridgeback Capital Investments
- Rock Springs Capital
- RTW Investments
- Samsara BioCapital
- Sana Biotechnology
- Sandhill Therapeutics
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Sanzheng Health Investment
- Scottish Enterprise
- Scribe Therapeutics
- SDIC Venture Capital
- SE Therapeutics
- Setsuro Tech
- Shanghai BDgene Technology
- Shoreline Biosciences
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Simcere Pharmaceuticals
- SJ Investment Partners
- SML Genetree
- Sofinnova Partners
- Solana Biosciences
- Songhe Capital
- SOSV
- SparingVision
- Sphere Fluidics
- Spotlight Therapeutics
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Starfish Innovations
- Stellate DNA
- STIC Ventures
- T&R Biofab
- T-MAXIMUM Biotech
- Takara Bio
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- TargetGene Biotechnologies
- Taros Chemicals
- TCG Crossover
- TCR Therapeutics
- TechLife Capital
- Temasek
- Teneobio
- The Wells Investment
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- Tofflon
- ToolGen
- TPG Capital
- Transomic Technologies
- TransViragen
- Trentino Invest
- Tsinghua Holdings Capital
- Twist Bioscience
- TxCell
- Versant Ventures
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Verve Therapeutics
- Vesigen Therapeutics
- ViaCyte
- Vida Ventures
- Vingroup
- VirEdit Biosciences
- Viromer Transfection
- Vivlion
- Vor Biopharma
- Voyager Therapeutics
- WuXi AppTec
- Yuansheng Venture Capital
- ZeClinics
