RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2023-02-09
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,400
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.420 %
Lowest yield2.418 %
Highest accepted yield2.423 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-02-09
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,400
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.344 %
Lowest yield2.344 %
Highest accepted yield2.344 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 


Auction date2023-02-09
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,069
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids22 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.543 %
Lowest yield2.514 %
Highest accepted yield2.548 %
% accepted at highest yield       71.05 

 