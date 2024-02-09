RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2023-02-09
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.420 %
|Lowest yield
|2.418 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.423 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-02-09
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.344 %
|Lowest yield
|2.344 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.344 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-02-09
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,069
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.543 %
|Lowest yield
|2.514 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.548 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|71.05