Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2024: Market Revenue Data from 2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024, and Projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates through 2028

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical plastics go through a variety of plastic fabrication and screening processes to produce a variety of standard-compliant medical devices and instruments, including sutures, dental instruments (suction tips, dam clamps, cotton roll holders, etc.), infusion bags, disposables (syringes), sterilization trays, and medical implants before being used in the healthcare manufacturing sector.



Increasing surgical, hospital, and outpatient operations, combined with the enforcement and upgrading of various infection prevention standards, are expected to fuel market growth. The price volatility of multiple resins, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polycarbonate (PC), has been significantly influenced by variations in oil prices. Changes in capacity have also influenced the market's price volatility.



In March 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allocating $400 billion over eight years to Medicaid to pay for at-home care for the elderly and disabled as well as raise carers' pay. Because home care lowers healthcare expenses and is more practical for patients, the COVID-19 epidemic has made it more desirable than nursing home settings. This is anticipated to raise the demand for home care medical consumables and devices, which can positively impact the market growth in the



Four geographical regions have been identified for the medical plastics market: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). In 2022, the global market for medical plastics was dominated by the North American region. North America holds a 42.3% share of the global medical plastics market. A few of the main factors propelling the North American market are the existence of several domestic and foreign companies, the accessibility of resources, technological advancements, and the spike in demand for medical components.

The report analyses the global medical plastics market based on application and resin type. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels.



The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The scope for the medical plastics market is segmented into application and resin type.

Based on application, the market is segmented into -



Disposables -

Medical bags.

Syringes.

Tubing.

Surgical textiles.

Utensils.

Face and body protection and medical kit.

Catheters/IV.

Gloves.

Others (Trays, etc.).

Non-disposables -

Surgical instruments.

Testing/diagnostic equipment.

Prostheses/implants.

Dental/ophthalmic.

Based on resin, the market is segmented into -

Commodity thermoplastics.

Styrenics.

Engineering resins.

Thermosets.

TPEs.

Miscellaneous.

Report Includes

206 data tables and 65 additional tables

An overview and analysis of the global markets for medical plastics

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the current actual market size and future consumption of medical plastics, their revenue forecast, correlated growth rates and market share analysis based on the resin types and sub-segments, applications and regions/countries

Information on new products and technologies related to medical plastics, sterilization techniques, medical plastic product lines, environmental and regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic trends and factors shaping the industry.

Overview of the market drivers and challenges

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into account the prevailing micro

and macroeconomic factors in the market

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the market for medical plastics, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of the emerging new technologies and patents in the medical plastics industry

An overview of the vendor landscape and the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Avient, Celanese, Eastman, Evonik, Neste Oyj, and Sumitomoto

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $41.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Trends in Healthcare

Polymers Used in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Importance of Standards in the Medical Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Technology Trends

Bioplastics in Medical Industry

New Product and Technology Development

Chapter 6 Processes for Producing Medical Device Plastics

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Single- and Twin-Screw Extrusion

Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication

Blown Films

Film Casting

Solvent Casting

Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Chapter 7 Sterilization Techniques

Overview of Methods

Ethylene Oxide Gas Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Gamma Radiation

E-Beam Radiation

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide

Dry-Heat Sterilization

Gamma Radiation vs. EtO

Move to Global Sterilization Standards

Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods

PVC

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

ABS and SAN

Polycarbonate

Polystyrene

Polyesters

Radiation Resistance

Chapter 8 Validation Tests for Medical Plastics

Ratings and Tests

Selected Sterilization Standards for Medical Devices

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Non-disposable Medical Devices

Surgical Instruments

Testing and Diagnostic Equipment

Implants and Prosthetic Devices

Dental and Ophthalmic Products

Non-disposable Medical Devices Market by Region

Disposable Medical Devices

Medical Disposal Controversy

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Medical Bags

Syringes

Labware and Surgical Textile

Catheters and IV Units

Face and Body Protection and Medical Kit

Tubing

Gloves

Utensils

Chapter 10 Resins Used in Medical Devices

Material Selection

Target Areas for Medical Plastics

Potential Problems Encountered in Using Specific Polymers for Medical Applications in Hospital Environments

Resins

Background

Commodity Thermoplastics

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Styrenics

Polystyrene

High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Market Players and Industry Leaders

Processing

Medical Applications of Polystyrene and HIPS

Styrene Copolymers

Styrene Block Copolymers

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Styrene-Acrylic Copolymers

Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymers (SAN)

Engineering Resins

Polycarbonates

Nylon

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polyacetals

Polysulfones

Polyimides

Polyetherimides (PEI)

Polyketones

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Thermoset Resins

Acrylics

Silicones

Polyurethanes

Elastomers

Thermoplastic Olefins (TPOs)

COPEs (Copolyesters)

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)

TPU-Silicone Copolymers

Miscellaneous Resins

Fluoropolymers

Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers

Polymers for Controlled Delivery

PLLA-Based Wound Dressings

Polymer Alloys and Blends

PPO/HIPS

PC/ABS

Changing Requirements

Property Requirements

Failure of Plastic Medical Devices

Physical Property Effects on Resin Materials

Impact Strength

Stress-Strain Behavior

Heat Resistance

Chemical Resistance

Clarity or Transparency

Bondability

Summary of Physical Property Characteristics of Medical Devices

Use of Plastics in Medical Devices

Overall Resin Usage

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Sustainability in Medical Plastics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 13 Patent Review

Chapter 14 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Avient

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Ensinger

Evonik Industries

Hmc Polymer

Neste

Sumitomo Chemical

Teijin

Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk9puh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment